On this week’s edition of “The Recruiting Trail,” I took a long look at the top football prospects in the state of Oregon for the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. The headliners have established themselves, as Westview wide receiver Darrius Clemons has been selected as an All-American Bowl participant and Central Catholic playmaker Riley Williams is listed as the nation’s No. 4 tight end.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO