AMA ChalkFest seeking community artists for 2021 event
Albany Museum of Art is seeking community artists of all ages to participate in ChalkFest on Saturday, Nov 13, 2021. “The big news this year is there are absolutely no fees to participate,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “Thanks to our Amateur and School Chalk Blocks sponsor Smile Doctors, there is no cost to enter any of the five amateur categories—Adult, Adult Students, Teens, Youth, and School Teams.”wfxl.com
