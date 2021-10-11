CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Horses Roam Park, On A Healing Mission

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QjWB_0cNonCyj00

On her fifth birthday, Ariana Akani made a new friend named Strawberry. If all goes well, Strawberry will return to New Haven and Ariana again in the spring — and perhaps offer her a ride.

Strawberry was one of four horses that roamed Goffe Street Park Sunday afternoon. New Haveners gathered together to learn about the animals and the possibility of bringing an Equine-assisted therapy (EAT) program to New Haven.

A free demo introduced dozens of New Haveners to the Hartford-based nonprofit Ebony Horsewomen, (EHI), which offers equine assisted psychotherapy seven days a week since 1984. The goal of the event was to pitch New Haven on bringing the program here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O12R1_0cNonCyj00

New Haveners gathered in the light rain Sunday afternoon to hear from the Ebony Horsewomen team and New Haven leaders partnering with the organization to bring EAT to New Haven.

The demo for youth included learning to groom and walk the horses inside a fenced-in pen set up in the Dixwell park Sunday. The youth learned to groom the horses by brushing them and cleaning their hoofs.

Before stepping into the pen the kids were briefed on some safety rules, like watching their feet in order not to step on or be stepped on by the horse; not running up behind the horses; not yelling.

After dozens of children got to know the horses for an hour, the adults then lined up for their turns with learning about the big but gentle creatures.

Ariana was one of the visitors to the event. Counting her birthday crown, she was almost the height of the Shetland Pony named Strawberry.

Ariana’s hands were sprayed with disinfectant before meeting Strawberry. She then climbed into the pen and introduced herself to her new friend with a gentle caress of Strawberry’s head.

Sisters Evelyn and Alicia Walker brought their kids to the Sunday demo after hearing from their mom, who lives across the street from the park, that “there were horses at Goffe Street Park!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVzLK_0cNonCyj00

Ariana was joined by her sister and her cousins in the horse pen Sunday. The group learned how to brush the hose and made laps around the pen learning to walk the pony. Sunday was the first time the children had seen a horse in person.

Ariana took Strawberry’s lead rope and called out, “Walk, Strawberry.” The duo began trotting slowly around the pen.

“Mom, look it likes me,” Ariana called from across the pen while leading Strawberry.

“I’m hoping something like this could cut the violence,” said Alicia Walker.

Ebony Horsewomen founder and CEO Patricia E. Kelly and Certified Equine Assisted Physiotherapist Melita Arms discussed how EAT works, its benefits, and whom it impacts the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoSQz_0cNonCyj00

EAT can help young people improve confidence, self-esteem, courage, and pride, Arms said.

Arms described EAT as “a form of nurturing” for those who have experienced trauma. Participants can range from ages 9 to 60. Many Ebony Horsewomen clients include individuals returning from the military and/or prison. “We’re pouring hope into individuals,” she said.

The EAT process begins with getting the client comfortable with the horse, with tasks like grooming and saddling. Engaging in talk with a physiotherapist, clients later learn how to go on therapeutic rides with the horses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgfL0_0cNonCyj00

Arms asked the group about the benefits of EAT. Responses from the crowd called out that horses are “nonjudgmental” and help build self confidence, pride of self, empathy, and coping skills

“When these young women and men go back to their homes, their homes haven’t changed, but they’re changing. And they’re learning how to deal with things that don’t feel that well,” Kelly said.

As in Hartford, an EAT program in New Haven would need “urban horses” conformable with city noises.

Kelly, 74, has spent the last 40 years expanding Ebony Horsewomen in Hartford and beyond. “We’re not a program. We’re a herd,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjfVk_0cNonCyj00

Kelly founded the program to help youth in Hartford heal from traumas of community violence, family struggles, and societal pressures. EAT was a form of healing Kelly used as a teenager growing up in the Hartford area.

For young men, “these horses become their father,” Kelly said.

Riding a horse and staying on that horse have nothing to do with strength, Kelly recalled telling clients. “Horses are willing to work with you if you got the right energy. Them big animals, they can teach it better than I do.”

Kelly said she grew up in Jewish neighborhood; her family was the second black family on street. She became close with a Jewish neighbor name Mr. Fisher who had a horse and wagon in his backyard. He taught Kelly how to ride his horse (named “Horse”).

“It was therapy for me. Us being the second black family on the street, there were a lot of people that didn’t want us there,” Kelly said. Working with Horse gave her confidence and a purpose, she said.

EAT also helps to build clients confidence through giving them the “unique ability to connect with horses.”

“It’s a growing into manhood. Let him speak. You gon’ hear it when he speaks,” Kelly said pointing to the pen of horses Sunday. “You got 1,200 pounds at least underneath you. When he speaks, you are going to pay attention, and that begins that growth process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrYzm_0cNonCyj00

The organizing team for the Sunday demo and push to bring EAT to New Haven included Kelly, New Haven equestrian Rebecca Cohen, Beaver Hills alder candidate Shafiq Abdussabur, Yale Economist Malcolm Ashley, and musician Dunn Pearson. Abdussabur gifted each of the organizing team members with a bolo tie at the Sunday event.

The team plans to host three more demos throughout the city in the coming spring, summer and fall to continue to get support for bringing the programming to New Haven.

“The goal is to bring this to New Haven. I think this could be really something amazing. Imagine a New Haven where every other week this is happening in a park around the city,” Abdussabur said.

To bring Ebony Horsewomen programming to New Haven, the team would need to recruit New Haven physiotherapists and clinicians, and find land with enough space for structures to house horses.

Ebony Horsewomen currently recruits from the University of Saint Joseph, University of Connecticut, and Central Connecticut State University. Kelly is working on partnering with SCSU to get students certified as EAT clinicians.

On Sunday the team used a small portion of Goffe Street Park. Kelly said for a EAT program in New Haven, enough land the size of the entire park is needed.

“That’s what these horses do for you. When the world is telling you that you’re nothing that horse is like ‘man don’t even listen to that.’ That’s what we bring to our children,” Kelly said.

Certified Equine clinician Rebecca Cohen is a third-generation Beaver Hills resident who grew up riding in Westville as a teenager. Cohen has the goal to “bring horses back to New Haven.”

She is the founder of an EAT private practice called Stable Ground LLC

“New Haven has land and needs the remediation. We just need help with getting people on board the power of the work,” Cohen said.

Cohen reached out to Ebony Horsewomen and the other organizers initially with the goal to bring EAT to New Haven and to introduce EAT certification to black and brown New Haveners.

“There are alternative ways to heal,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zh0Uk_0cNonCyj00

Kelly placed the lead rope of the Tennessee Walking named Rocky in the hands of State Rep. Robyn Porter. Porter held the rope tight and close to Rocky’s head.

“Stay ahead of him,” Kelly instructed.

“Keep your arm out.”

“Keep your feet away from his.”

“Look where you want the horse to go.”

“Push his head away from your body.”

After a lap around the pen Porter called out “hold” to Rocky to get him to stop walking with her. While lightly tugging on the lead rope, Porter called out “back” to Rocky while learning to lead him backwards.

“When the whole world secretly tells you you’re nobody, that horse is like, ‘Dude, can’t nobody do what you do,’” Kelly said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Award, Arrest Show Longevity’s 2 Sides

One man got out of prison and said: Yes. I’ll take the help. One man got out and said he didn’t want help. He got back into the life. Both men made the news on Wednesday for different reasons — and demonstrated the two ways Project Longevity, New Haven’s most ambitious shooting-prevention effort, is designed to work.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

In The Heights, 3 Candidates = 3 Opinions

Fair Haven Heights voters have more choices than anyone else in town in this year’s general election: Three different candidates are seeking their support for alder in the Nov. 2 election, and they offer three mixes of positions on issues ranging from health care to policing. They all promise to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Garrett Outraises Gambardella $15K-$13K In Q3

Democratic mayoral candidate Lauren Garrett outraised Republican opponent Ron Gambardella by two to one over the past three months, based on individual monetary contributions, while Gambardella narrowed the gap with a party contribution. Garrett reported taking in $15,305 between July 1 and Sept. 30, while Gambardella collected $7,265 from individual...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

The Amistad Comes Home

Paula Mann-Agnew looked across the waters of New Haven Harbor at the 78-foot Baltimore Clipper replica of the Spanish schooner, La Amistad, docked, in all its majesty, at Long Wharf Pier. “Sankofa,” Mann-Agnew, executive director of Discovering Amistad, told a gathering Saturday of 50 people in the cool autumn air....
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Pets & Animals
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
New Haven Independent

It Took A Village To Build A Garden

A new community garden sprouted in four hours at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Learning School, with help from students at the other end of New Haven’s public school age range. For the past three years, Mayo Principal Monique Brunson has been talking with United Way and green-themed Common Ground about enhancing the school’s outdoor spaces.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Woman, 56, Dies In Fire

A 56-year-old woman lost her life in a fire in Hamden Thursday night. The fire occurred at the apartment building at 95 Kaye Vue Plaza. Firefighters got the call at 8:20 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire coming from a third-floor window,” according to a release issued Friday by Fire Marshal Brian Dolan. “Firefighters quickly advanced a hose line up the stairwell to the third-floor apartment, where they encountered a heavy fire and smoke condition.” The fire had begun in the apartment’s living room.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

“Grand Prix” Goes The Distance

Host Chefren Gray, a.k.a. Chef the Chef, gave the growing audience at Cafe Nine a wide smile Wednesday night as he introduced New Haven Grand Prix Round 4 — not the bike race, sadly cancelled again this year, but Gray’s gladly ongoing showcase of New Haven’s hip hop and R&B talent, now taking place monthly.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn Porter
New Haven Independent

Leaf Blower Ban Debated

Are gas-powered leaf blowers an environmental hazard, or an economic necessity?. And do the noise and air pollution dangers they present outweigh their benefits for working-class landscapers?. Local land-use commissioners wrestled with those questions during the latest regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission. The virtual meeting took place...
POLITICS
New Haven Independent

“Win-Win-Win” Meals Pitched

You get to enjoy great food, out in public. Restaurant owners and workers get a needed boost. And money flows to hungry families. That all happens if you buy a meal in this second week of New Haven’s annual “restaurant week.”. City government and business promoters made that pitch at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Photographer Stops And Looks At History

The image — to many New Haveners, an iconic one — is so vivid it seems like you can almost hear it, a murmur of voices, maybe a cacophony. Maybe there’s a speaker’s ragged voice echoing across the Green through a bullhorn. The two men standing nearby seem like they’re having a conversation. Is it worry or sarcasm on that man’s face, or something else? The one message that seems clear is coming from the young man’s face, front and center in the picture. His mouth is closed, but his eyes convey so much — even more than the little sign he has pinned to his shirt, that reads “Human Rights Not Violence.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Mayoral Candidates Clash On Race, Representation

Hamden an example of systemic racism? That “divisive language” from the left is creating rifts among the town’ residents. That thinking denies historic reality as well as current segregation and violence against Black and Brown people. Hamden’s two mayoral candidates offered those opposite positions in a one-hour online debate Wednesday...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Women And Men#The Horses#Roam
New Haven Independent

Thank God It’s Felonious

Police have charged a 25-year-old woman with six offenses linked to a “disturbance” that took place late Monday at TGI Fridays. Here’s what happened, according to a release from Hamden police spokesperson Det. Sean J. Dolan:. The woman was a customer at the restaurant, which is located at 2335 Dixwell...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Norm Pattis Takes On Yale Murder Case

The controversial local defense attorney Norm Pattis has taken on a new client: Qinxuan Pan, the MIT artificial intelligence researcher who allegedly murdered 26-year-old Yale grad student Kevin Jiang. Pattis and fellow attorney Kevin Smith stood on either side of Pan Tuesday at noon during a brief hearing in a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fear vs. Growth On The Campaign Trail

Pat Destito knocked on just the door he was looking for: one opened by an unaffiliated voter who told him, “I don’t go shopping by myself anymore. When I go to ShopRite, I go with my husband.”. Destito heard that fear expressed again and again as he knocked on voters’...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A New “Voice” Lifts A Congregation

After winning the second season of NBC’s The Voice and touring for a decade with Alicia Keys, Jeremiah Jermaine Paul realized his true life — singing about “building your church from the ground up” from his own pulpit at Sunday worship services. Paul was conducting services as pastor of Hamden...
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
New Haven Independent

ConnCAT Place Flag Raised Above Dixwell Plaza

Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers raised a flag above the fraying mid-century shopping complex to celebrate gaining site control of the neighborhood-anchoring block—and to point ahead towards the strip’s pending transformation into ConnCAT Place. Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology (ConnCAT) President and CEO Genevive Walker joined roughly a dozen ConnCAT staffers,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Megalandlords Land In Housing Court

The men in charge of two of the city’s largest low-income real estate empires landed in criminal housing court —as part of a city effort to prosecute landlords who take too long to fix up their properties. Those two men are Shmuel Aizenberg and Menachem Gurevitch. Aizenberg is the head...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

It Takes A City: Art Gallery Exhibit Explores “150 Years Of Women At Yale”

That is one of the prevailing themes of the gallery’s sprawling exhibition of the works of dozens of women artists — that there are threads running through the works that bind them together. Sometimes those threads are thematic and aesthetic. Other times they’re quite direct, as one generation of artists mentors and teaches the generation coming up below them. The overall effect is to make an undeniable claim for the women in the exhibits as great artists, regardless of gender. But the political question then, is hot on its heels: why isn’t this great art, all part of the gallery’s collection, on view all the time?
VISUAL ART
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy