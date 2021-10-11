CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil 7 Becomes the First RE Game To Sell 10 Million Without Ports

By October Keegan
Rely on Horror
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a relatively sluggish start (3.5 Million units over the first three months or so), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard began to pick up speed with each passing year, with each new accolade being a surprise — and now it’s achieved a really amazing first for the series. In just shy of five years, Resident Evil 7 has now sold a whopping 10 million units, which breaks several Capcom records all at once. First of all, this is the first title in the series to have hit 10 million all on its own, without the need for ports. Resident Evil 5 is still the highest selling game in the series (12.1 million total at the moment), but that’s only thanks to having been ported and re-released multiple times. Resident Evil 7 is primed to blow past those numbers if Capcom chooses to release a current-gen port of it, which is jaw-dropping.

