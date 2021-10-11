CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Weekend Haunts On

By jpinthemorning
 4 days ago
Do you have what it takes to take a Haunted tour of the USS Lexington? Haunted weekends are now happening on USS Lexington. Here is the cool part! You will have access to spaces never before opened to the public! Get ready to handle steep ladders, dark corridors, creaky hatchways, and unimaginable sights, screams, and sounds. This is an intense haunted experience – think twice before enlisting! This ship is already creepy before you make it more 'haunted.' Get more information by clicking here or visiting their Facebook page.

