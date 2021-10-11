Chemical exposure at Suffolk commercial warehouse sends worker to the hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A warehouse worker was sent to a local hospital after being exposed to a chemical late Monday morning.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they responded to the call regarding the chemical exposure around 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of QVC Drive.

When they got to the scene, first responders found the patient complaining of breathing difficulties due to the inhalation of the chemicals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the worker was unloading a container in the off-loading dock when they were exposed to the chemical. The worker was sent to a local hospital for treatment. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the patient’s current condition.

Officials say the container which is currently still located in the off-loading dock was moved and isolated by the building’s staff.



Fire officials performed air monitoring, product identification in the container, and also contacted the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Hazardous Materials Officer.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation. Information regarding the chemical involved in the exposure has not been released.

Chemical Exposure, Oct. 11 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

