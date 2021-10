BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a tough matchup at home this weekend, with the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys coming to town. New England is still looking for its first win at Gillette Stadium this season. Will they get it this weekend? Here is what the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team thinks about Sunday’s tilt. Steve Burton, WBZ-TV The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points over the Patriots. Dallas has a lot of weapons and can put up points in a hurry. They average 34 points per game. Dallas is 4-1. The Patriots are 2-3, but they have yet to win at home this season. They...

