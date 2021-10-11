CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Outlander Season 6 Teaser: The Storm of War Approaches

By Allison Keene
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDroughtlander felt particularly long this time around, because what is time? Despite all of the turmoil that happens on the show, though, Outlander remains one of TV’s coziest series—and certainly one of its most romantic. Romance is at the forefront of the first Outlander Season 6 teaser trailer, which shows a montage of all of our beloved couples who are residing at Fraser’s Ridge and waiting in trepidation for the Revolutionary War to begin.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

What will we learn about Outlander Season 6 at NYCC 2021?

Outlander is getting a panel at NYCC 2021. While it’s mostly virtual, it is a chance to learn a little more about Outlander Season 6. We know that the Outlander panel at NYCC 2021 is going to be very different to normal. While there is a great lineup confirmed, the majority of that lineup is virtual. That’s all because of the pandemic, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone in person again in 2022.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer, ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 Return Date and Teaser, ‘Outlander’ Teaser, ‘Hanna’ Premiere Date and Teaser, ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ Trailer and More!

Paramount+ revealed the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery. Season four finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all. The new season kicks off November 18.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
IGN

Lost in Space: Season 3 Official Teaser Trailer

In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will, and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.
TV SERIES
hawaiitelegraph.com

'Hanna' season 3 teaser out with premiere date

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): The teaser for the third season of Amazon Prime's 'Hanna' debuted on Sunday at New York Comic Con. The show's six one-hour episodes will premiere on November 24. According to Deadline, as previously announced, Ray Liotta has joined the cast for Season 3 as Gordon...
TV SERIES
Polygon

In The Expanse’s final season teaser, the endless star wars continue

The Expanse will return this December, and fans can get first look at the show’s final season in a teaser trailer released during its Friday panel at New York Comic Con 2021. The cast and creators of the Amazon Studios series gathered for a virtual panel and sneak peek, revealing...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander#The Revolutionary War#Frasers#American#Crown
Polygon

Outlander season 6 to introduce the Christie family, causing some conflict

The cast and creatives behind Outlander, the Starz juggernaut supernatural romantic epic, gathered both physically and virtually to preview a new teaser and some tantalizing season 6 details at 2021 New York Comic Con. Chief among those, particularly for book readers, was the news that the Christie family will be arriving at Fraser’s Ridge this season and causing some conflict.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 7: When will filming kick off? The writing process

We know that there’s a lot of talk out there about Outlander season 6 at the moment, but why not look ahead to season 7?. As most of you probably know if you are reading this article, it’s already confirmed that the show is coming back for another batch of episodes. Not only that, but it’s the biggest batch of episodes that we’ve had in a while; the producers are compensating for a shorter season 6 by giving you more of what you love next time!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Hanna Season 3: Ray Liotta Joins a War That's Only Just Begun — Watch New Teaser and Get Premiere Date

Hanna vs. Utrax is ready to go another round: The action thriller will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Amazon Prime with all six episodes, the streamer announced Saturday during the show’s New York Comic Con panel. Along with the premiere date comes a brand new teaser for the upcoming season (embedded above) that states, “In this war, anything goes.” In the clip, Hanna’s battle rages on with explosive hand-to-hand combat, popping gunfire and cars soaring over cliffs. Ray Liotta (who joins this season as intelligence operative Gordon Evans) can also be seen telling former CIA agent Marissa...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Outlander Season 6: Trailer, Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Outlander fans know that Droughtlander -- a term for intense Outlander withdrawal -- is finally starting to wind down when content for a new season actually starts to drop. So far, we have a teaser trailer and season posters (more on that below), which means that we have a few months before Outlander Season 6 premieres! Take us back to Fraser's Ridge already!
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe reveals how season six is set to 'change' Jamie and Claire - and fans react

Caitriona Balfe has opened up about the upcoming new series of Outlander, hinting that a change is ahead for her character Claire Randall and Sam Heughan's Jamie Fraser. The actors, who have appeared on the historical drama since its inception in 2014, were discussing the soon-to-be-aired episodes with Entertainment Weekly when the pair teased the plot.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Teaser For THE EXPANSE Final Season

Amazon has announced the premiere date and released this first teaser for THE EXPANSE season 6/final season which will debut on Friday, December 10, 2021. The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Heels' Crystal Tyler Has Quietly Emerged as TV's Most Exciting New Heroine

On paper, Starz’s wrestling drama Heels seems like of the last places you’d expect to find complex, three-dimensional female characters. After all, the series centers on a sport that hasn’t always been particularly friendly towards women and has an uncomfortable history of objectifying the few it did allow to—even tangentially—participate in its world. (Related: We miss you, GLOW.)
WWE
asapland.com

“Outlander” Season 5: Release Date, Cast, and Latest Updates To Know!!

Ronald D. Moore did develop such a fascinating historical drama television series that most people love to watch. The historical drama series “Outlander” is based on the novel of the same name written by Diana Gabaldon. It is one of the most popular series on Netflix with such overthrowing popularity. After the first season did release back on 9 August 2014, fans and viewers have been praising the series on social media platforms. So it is sure that the series is going to be up and running for a long period of time.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy