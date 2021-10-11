Outlander Season 6 Teaser: The Storm of War Approaches
Droughtlander felt particularly long this time around, because what is time? Despite all of the turmoil that happens on the show, though, Outlander remains one of TV’s coziest series—and certainly one of its most romantic. Romance is at the forefront of the first Outlander Season 6 teaser trailer, which shows a montage of all of our beloved couples who are residing at Fraser’s Ridge and waiting in trepidation for the Revolutionary War to begin.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0