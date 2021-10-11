CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Partners With Bitcoin and Crypto Marketplace Bakkt

By Alex McShane
bitcoinmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Bakkt, a Bitcoin and crypto marketplace and custodian, announced a partnership with Google to extend the “reach and usability of digital assets to meet rapidly evolving consumer demand.”. Bakkt users will now be able to add their virtual Visa Debit cards into Google Pay to purchase goods and services...

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Up Over $3 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

MicroStrategy has officially doubled its money on its Bitcoin investment. The company’s $3.16 billion in Bitcoin is now worth $6.7 billion. To date, MicroStrategy holds approximately 114,042 bitcoin, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $3.16 billion and an average price per bitcoin of $27,713, inclusive of fees and expenses. The firm owns more Bitcoin than any other public company in the world.
STOCKS
Making Bitcoin Mining Accessible

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Whit Gibbs, the cofounder and CEO of Compass Mining. Compass Mining's mission is to support hash rate growth and network security by making Bitcoin mining accessible for more people. Keroles and Gibbs explored Gibbs' journey into Bitcoin, his experience building a Bitcoin company, the future of Bitcoin mining, and much more!
MARKETS
Framing Bitcoin For Progressives

At its core, Bitcoin is a digital store of value that enables everyone in the world to coalesce around a singular monetary system. For the first time, anyone in the world can send money to anyone else in the world, instantaneously, regardless of nationality, credit score or even access to a bank. No government owns it or sets its policies. This levels the playing field amid a global geopolitical environment prone to corruption, censorship and currency manipulation. No corporation owns it, either. Claws off, Zuckerburg (you too, Sandberg).
CURRENCIES
#Google Cloud#Visa Debit#Google Pay#Fiat#Bitcoiners
Bitcoin at $100K: How Will the Crypto End 2021?

Less than 3 months are left as we head towards the end of 2021, and Bitcoin is inching closer towards a new record high. But, how will the crypto end in 2021? Will it follow the same rally as the end of the previous year or this time there will be some corrections?
MARKETS
Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET
Cryptocurrency Comedy-Doc ‘Bull Run’ Fully Finances Via Digital Tokens In Less Than 24 Hours

Fremantle and Bron-backed producer The Immigrant and Cosabona Films have financed their comedy-documentary Bull Run in less than 24 hours by offering digital tokens to private investors. Appropriately, the film sees director Ana Ramon Rubio delve deep into the inhospitable world of cryptocurrencies to analyze if this new technology can revolutionize the financial system forever, or not. It also takes in market cycles, and speculation through meme-coins such as Dogecoin or Shiba, alongside the sociological implications of adopting this new technology, highlighting both the positive and negative consequences. The budget for the movie was raised via tokenization using blockchain technology, with private investors buying out the tokens in less than 24 hours, fully financing the project. “To simplify a complex process, we could say that the users who have invested in it acquire tokens that, through smart contracts, entitle them to receive part of the profits from the film. In this way, Bull Run belongs to those people, they feel part of it,” explained Javier Celorrio, Carlos Celorrio and Miguel Caballero, who handled the token raise. This is the second feature from Ramon Rubio, who won Best Documentary for her debut 3 at the Arizona International Film Festival.
TV & VIDEOS
Minery partners with Minespider blockchain to add traceability to its mineral marketplace

The Brazilian mineral commodity trading marketplace Minery announced Thursday that it will integrate Minespider GmBH’s blockchain platform to add traceability and improve efficiency. Minery helps eliminate middlemen to make trading in mining commodities less complicated and more transparent. The platform does this by building a digital environment for small and...
INDUSTRY
Bitcoin, Bitcoiners And Citadels

The series continues. You can find part one here and part two here. The third chapter in Jordan Peterson’s “12 Rules For Life” is entitled, “Make Friends With People Who Want The Best For You.”. This instantly reminded me of the Bitcoin community and the fundamental values that true Bitcoiners...
MARKETS
Elon Musk’s Tesla Up Over $1 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

Elon Musk’s Tesla is now over $1 billion in the green on its Bitcoin investment as the price nears $58,000 for the first time since early May. Currently Tesla holds about 43,200 BTC, worth nearly $2.5 billion at the time of writing. The company bought roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin back in February when it first added Bitcoin to its balance sheet.
STOCKS
Evergrande, Credit Spreads And Bitcoin

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast, Christian Keroles and I welcomed back Greg Foss to the show to discuss the new articles he’s written on Bitcoin Magazine about Evergrande from a professional in the high-yield credit space. We get to know Foss a little better in this one and discuss, not only the facts of the matter on Evergrande and high yield, but also his beloved Canada and some predictions of the future.
MARKETS
How Decentralized Identifiers And Bitcoin Fix The Web

On October 4, 2021, Facebook, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, disappeared from the internet. Their DNS names stopped resolving, and their infrastructure IPs were offline. They were completely disconnected from the internet. At the same time, it was reported that 1.5 billion people allegedly had their personal data stolen from Facebook and posted for sale. To make matters worse, anyone who relied on Facebook to log in on third-party services was in the dark as well. The sign-in buttons we see on so many web pages are a symptom of the problem.
MARKETS
Bitcoin Vs. Digital Fool's Gold

“There's a lady who's sure all that glitters is gold. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page - Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven. "Fool's gold" is a common nickname for pyrite. It got this nickname because it's practically worthless, but it has a look that deceives people into believing it's real gold. With a little practice, there are many easy tests anyone can use to quickly tell the difference between pyrite and gold. The nickname "fool's gold" has long been used by gold buyers and prospectors who were amused by enthusiastic fools who thought they had found gold. The ignorance of these fools caused many of them to lose their savings and fall into poverty.
MARKETS
Google Cloud partners with TeamViewer to deliver AR on Google Glass

TeamViewer, a provider of remote connectivity and workplace systems, has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to bring its AR services to Google Cloud. Through this partnership, TeamViewer and Google Cloud are co-developing and co-marketing enterprise AR systems built on Google Cloud to better serve customer needs. The first...
SOFTWARE
Google Cloud Marketplace accepts Adveritas' TrafficGuard

Australia-based fraud prevention company Adveritas has integrated its ad fraud prevention solution into the Google Cloud Marketplace. Acceptance into the Marketplace has been a key priority for Adveritas, as the company looks to scale TrafficGuard’s services by taking advantage of Google’s extensive reach. TrafficGuard’s acceptance into the Google Cloud Marketplace is expected to increase Adveritas’ annual recurring revenue, and scale its business.
TECHNOLOGY
Bitcoin: Bank deputy calls for urgent crypto regulation

Cryptocurrencies need regulation as a "matter of urgency", according to Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe. Crypto technologies do not pose a risk to financial stability at the moment, he said. But there are "very good reasons" to think that this might not be the case for much...
CURRENCIES
Customers and partners come first at the new Google Cloud

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: Google Cloud's Big Business parade, how ServiceNow will get to $15 billion in revenue, and the chip shortage has no end in sight. The Big Story. Google Cloud had...
BUSINESS

