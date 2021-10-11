SEC releases Players of the Week honors following Week 6

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Following an exciting weekend in Week 6 in the SEC, the conference has released its Players of the Week honors. The most notable result from the weekend was Texas A&M taking down Alabama. Ole Miss also earned a narrow victory against Arkansas. Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and Missouri also earned Week 6 victories in the SEC.

Week 6 SEC offensive honors

Offensive Player of the Week: Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada

The sophomore Texas A&M quarterback played in the biggest game of his collegiate career on Saturday against Alabama. He played well and led the Aggies to a huge victory in his fourth start of his career. Calzada completed the first 10 passes of the game and was 21 of 31 on the day for 285 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He led Texas A&M on a game winning field goal drive as time expired. Calzada’s play earned him Week 6 honors as the SEC’s Offensive POTW.

Offensive Linemen of the Week: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss, Eli Cox, Kentucky

Broeker was part of an Ole Miss offensive line that totaled 611 offensive yards and 324 on the ground. Ole Miss snuck away with a close victory over Arkansas. Ole Miss’ offensive line allowed Matt Corral to become the second quarterback to throw for 200 yards against the stout Arkansas defense. The Rebels also had two 100-yard rushers.

Cox played every offensive snap in Kentucky’s 42-21 victory over LSU. The Wildcats had 330 rushing yards and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. Cox had seven knockdown blocks and 15 blocks at the point of contact with no missed assignments and no sacks or pressures allowed.

Week 6 defensive honors

Defensive Player of the Week: Tennessee DB Brandon Turnage

Turnage got the first start of his collegiate career and he took the opportunity and ran for it. In Tennessee’s 45-20 victory over South Carolina, Turnage got the start, replacing the Volunteers’ leading tackler Theo Jackson due to injury. Turnage had a game high and career best 14 tackles along with two tackles for loss. His first collegiate start ends with SEC Defensive POTW honors in Week 6.

Defensive Linemen of the Week: Texas A&M DL Tyree Johnson, Kentucky DT Octavious Oxendine

Texas A&M made things tough for Alabama’s offense and Johnson was a big part of that. Johnson had four stops and two sacks in the Aggies’ win. For Kentucky, Oxendine had a strong game with three tackles and the first two sacks of his collegiate career. Kentucky held LSU to 21 points behind the strong play of the Wildcats’ defense.

Special Teams/Freshman honors

Special Teams Player of the Week: Texas A&M KR Devon Achane

Achane is also a track star, and that speed was on display on Saturday against Alabama. Alabama got a special teams touchdown off of a blocked punt to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 24-17. On the ensuing kickoff, Achane took the ball at the four-yard line and raced 96 yards to the end zone to double the Aggies’ lead. His play was a giant one in the game, earning him Week 6 SEC Special Teams POTW honors.

Freshman of the Week: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Georgia kept rolling on Saturday, and McConkey had a career best day on offense. The freshman wideout had career highs with five receptions, 135 yards, and a touchdown in Georgia’s 34-10 victory. McConkey showed off his explosiveness with a 60-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.