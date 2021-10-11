CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SEC releases Players of the Week honors following Week 6

By Jonathan Wagner about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QWaK_0cNolHSm00
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Following an exciting weekend in Week 6 in the SEC, the conference has released its Players of the Week honors. The most notable result from the weekend was Texas A&M taking down Alabama. Ole Miss also earned a narrow victory against Arkansas. Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and Missouri also earned Week 6 victories in the SEC.

Week 6 SEC offensive honors

Offensive Player of the Week: Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada

The sophomore Texas A&M quarterback played in the biggest game of his collegiate career on Saturday against Alabama. He played well and led the Aggies to a huge victory in his fourth start of his career. Calzada completed the first 10 passes of the game and was 21 of 31 on the day for 285 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He led Texas A&M on a game winning field goal drive as time expired. Calzada’s play earned him Week 6 honors as the SEC’s Offensive POTW.

Offensive Linemen of the Week: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss, Eli Cox, Kentucky

Broeker was part of an Ole Miss offensive line that totaled 611 offensive yards and 324 on the ground. Ole Miss snuck away with a close victory over Arkansas. Ole Miss’ offensive line allowed Matt Corral to become the second quarterback to throw for 200 yards against the stout Arkansas defense. The Rebels also had two 100-yard rushers.

Cox played every offensive snap in Kentucky’s 42-21 victory over LSU. The Wildcats had 330 rushing yards and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. Cox had seven knockdown blocks and 15 blocks at the point of contact with no missed assignments and no sacks or pressures allowed.

Week 6 defensive honors

Defensive Player of the Week: Tennessee DB Brandon Turnage

Turnage got the first start of his collegiate career and he took the opportunity and ran for it. In Tennessee’s 45-20 victory over South Carolina, Turnage got the start, replacing the Volunteers’ leading tackler Theo Jackson due to injury. Turnage had a game high and career best 14 tackles along with two tackles for loss. His first collegiate start ends with SEC Defensive POTW honors in Week 6.

Defensive Linemen of the Week: Texas A&M DL Tyree Johnson, Kentucky DT Octavious Oxendine

Texas A&M made things tough for Alabama’s offense and Johnson was a big part of that. Johnson had four stops and two sacks in the Aggies’ win. For Kentucky, Oxendine had a strong game with three tackles and the first two sacks of his collegiate career. Kentucky held LSU to 21 points behind the strong play of the Wildcats’ defense.

Special Teams/Freshman honors

Special Teams Player of the Week: Texas A&M KR Devon Achane

Achane is also a track star, and that speed was on display on Saturday against Alabama. Alabama got a special teams touchdown off of a blocked punt to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 24-17. On the ensuing kickoff, Achane took the ball at the four-yard line and raced 96 yards to the end zone to double the Aggies’ lead. His play was a giant one in the game, earning him Week 6 SEC Special Teams POTW honors.

Freshman of the Week: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Georgia kept rolling on Saturday, and McConkey had a career best day on offense. The freshman wideout had career highs with five receptions, 135 yards, and a touchdown in Georgia’s 34-10 victory. McConkey showed off his explosiveness with a 60-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams files trademark applications

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams filed four trademark applications on Aug. 5, and the news of his applications became public on Thursday, just one week after his breakout performance. Williams’ four applications include a trademark on his name, a trademark on the Superman logo with his initials, another logo using...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
FanSided

This Mac Jones admission about Trevon Diggs is bad news for Pats fans

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem too confident about his upcoming matchup against Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the hottest debate topics in the league ahead of his matchup with Mac Jones and the Patriots. Proponents of Diggs are ready to give him Defensive Player of the Year after five weeks, and naysayers are shredding him apart on social media for his inconsistent coverage.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies#Ole Miss#Rebels#Lsu#Wildcats#Volunteers
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

CBS releases preseason college basketball top-25

With the 2021-22 season quickly approaching, CBS Sports on Wednesday released a full list of its top-68 college basketball teams, highlighted by Gonzaga at No. 1. The upcoming college basketball season will feature a plethora of talented freshman talent, plus a redemption tour for many of the programs — Illinois, Gonzaga and Michigan, to name a few — that came up just short last year. Plus, this season will be Mike Krzyzewski’s last at Duke, with the farewell tour in full swing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

War of words between Hawkeyes, Penn State intensifies

Iowa’s journey as the No. 2 team in the country continues, but last weekend’s win over Penn State has left controversy in its wake. After Penn State suffered several injuries against the Hawkeyes, some of which incited a vocal reaction from the Kinnick Stadium crowd, both head coaches have weighed in on the topic. On […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy