The Detroit Lions have not been able to catch a break with injuries week in and week out of this 2021 season. It seems like things just continue to pile up for the Lions. First, the Detroit Lions’ secondary got depleted when Jeff Okudah’s season was ended after he sustained a torn Achilles and Ifeatu Melifonwu, who will also be missing time. This week, it was an injury on the offensive side of things that is going to make things even tougher on this offense.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO