Other View: Let Abu Zubaydah Testify About the Dark Days of US Torture
Supreme Court justices appeared to agree on Wednesday that it’s time for the longest-held U.S. detainee at Guantanamo Bay to tell his story in court. The prisoner, Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, better known as Abu Zubaydah, was waterboarded more than 60 times after being captured in a Pakistani military raid in March 2002. U.S. intelligence and FBI agents wrongly believed he was a top-level al-Qaida operative and subjected him to months of merciless torture.magicvalley.com
