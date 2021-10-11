CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other View: Let Abu Zubaydah Testify About the Dark Days of US Torture

By ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH
Twin Falls Times-News
 4 days ago

Supreme Court justices appeared to agree on Wednesday that it’s time for the longest-held U.S. detainee at Guantanamo Bay to tell his story in court. The prisoner, Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, better known as Abu Zubaydah, was waterboarded more than 60 times after being captured in a Pakistani military raid in March 2002. U.S. intelligence and FBI agents wrongly believed he was a top-level al-Qaida operative and subjected him to months of merciless torture.

