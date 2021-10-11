CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Your Maker: You boss Sera Gamble shares her pop culture inspirations

Cover picture for the articleFrom the uncomfortable romance of Netflix's You to the subversive fantasy of Syfy's The Magicians, and her experimental tenure on Supernatural, it's always been clear that showrunner Sera Gamble is an inquisitive writer who reads and watches as much as possible and thinks very deeply about storytelling. Ahead of You's third season premiere, we asked Gamble to share her pop culture inspirations and frustrations that have shaped her career.

