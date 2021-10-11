Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ Sells Out Globally For Embankment & Cross City
Embankment and Cross City have sold out on The Son, Florian Zeller’s second feature following the Oscar winning The Father. Joining the previously announced deal with Sony Pictures Classics for the U.S., China and multiple international territories, the pic has now been sold out by Embankment and Cross City with deals wrapped in: UK, Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia & Iceland (STX), Canada (Elevation), France (Orange), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Sun), CIS (Exponenta), Japan (Kino), Australia & New Zealand (Transmission), Airlines (Echo Lake), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Empire), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Korea (Green Narae).deadline.com
Comments / 0