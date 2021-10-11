CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ Sells Out Globally For Embankment & Cross City

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbankment and Cross City have sold out on The Son, Florian Zeller’s second feature following the Oscar winning The Father. Joining the previously announced deal with Sony Pictures Classics for the U.S., China and multiple international territories, the pic has now been sold out by Embankment and Cross City with deals wrapped in: UK, Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia & Iceland (STX), Canada (Elevation), France (Orange), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Sun), CIS (Exponenta), Japan (Kino), Australia & New Zealand (Transmission), Airlines (Echo Lake), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Empire), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Korea (Green Narae).

deadline.com

Comments / 0

Related
stlouisnews.net

Anthony Hopkins to star in Florian Zeller's 'The Son'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has joined the star cast of 'The Son', Florian Zeller's follow-up to 'The Father'. Anthony, who won the best actor Academy Award for his lead performance in the Florian Zeller directorial 'The Father', has now joined Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby in the all-star 'The Son' cast, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘A Hero’ Lead Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominations

Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s “Drive My Car” and Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” two films that debuted in Cannes, emerge as the strong favorites for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, after nominations were announced on Wednesday. Both films are nominated for best film, best directing, best screenplay and best performance by an actor. The best film category is rounded out by nominations for India-France co-production “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” directed by India’s Payal Kapadia; “The Pencil” from Russia’s Natalya Nazarova; and “There is No Evil,” an Iran-Czech-Germany co-production directed by Mohammad Rasoulof that won the Golden Bear in Berlin. Organizers said that nominations had gone...
MOVIES
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Boards VIS Legendary Spanish Horror Anthology Reboot ‘Stories to Stay Awake’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has acquired the international distribution rights to Spanish horror anthology “Stories to Stay Awake,” in Spanish “Historias para no dormir,” for all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America, which will be handled by series producer ViacomCBS International Studios. 50 years ago, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador became a household name in Spain thanks to his creation “Historias Para No Dormir,” a Spanish series which aired from 1966 to 1968 and again in 1982. In 2005, the IP was reformatted for the big screen as a group of shorts in “Peliculas Para No Dormir” (Movies to Stay Awake),...
MOVIES
Variety

French Sci-Fi Movie ‘Paul W.R.’s Last Journey’ Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction and ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology (“Annette”) to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K., Notorious in Italy, Eurovideo in Germany, Monolith in Poland, Capella in CIS and Blitz in ex-Yougoslavia. Kinology, which had three movies in competition at Cannes including Leos Carax’s “Annette,” is negotiating deals in several other territories. Set in a near-future marked by ecological havoc, a mysterious red moon...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Vanessa Kirby
Deadline

International Insider: ‘Squid Game’ Focus; ‘Titane’ Enters Oscar Race; BBC Bullying Guidelines; Mipcom & MIA Wraps

Happy Friday International Insiders, Tom Grater here delivering your weekly batch of international headlines. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. The Numbers Game New record: South Korean action drama Squid Game is officially a phenomenon. It was already widely accepted that the show was on its way to becoming one of the biggest original streaming hits of all time, and on Tuesday Netflix confirmed it. The series drew 111 million viewers in its first month on the platform, per internal estimates, which makes it the biggest launch in the company’s history. That’s including all English-language content, with...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Sisi’ Star Dominique Devenport on the Real Woman Behind the Legend

Swiss-American actress Dominique Devenport believes in luck. “I was having a beer with a friend of mine in a canteen in Munich and talking about how I felt a connection to Sisi,” she explained to Variety in a one-on-one conversation. “What I didn’t realize was that the next day, he was meeting the film’s casting director. He told her about me, and she called.” Word had spread that the six-hour period drama was in the works in acting circles, and Devenport studied acting in Munich at the Otto Falckenberg Schule. She originally got into acting through singing, she explains. “I was one...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Farpoint’ Creators Launch Into ‘Med Noir’ With Cyprus-Set Crime Drama – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

An unsolved murder, a detective with a dark past, a bitterly divided island on the edge. For the creators of “Farpoint,” which is being pitched at the co-production forum during Rome’s MIA Market this week, all the elements are there for a riveting “Med Noir” series that marks the first stab at high-end international drama for the island nation of Cyprus. The series is produced by the U.K.’s Three River Fiction and Cyprus-based Caretta Films and Splash Screen Entertainment, with ZDF Enterprises onboard as a distributor. It’s inspired by a real-life murder case in the 1990s that rattled an island nation...
TV SERIES
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Sony Pictures Classics#Embankment#Scandinavia Iceland#Stx Rrb#Sun Rrb#Cis#Spentzos
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
Daily Mail

British great-grandfather with dementia 'is on death's door' in a Dubai prison after he was jailed for five years over bounced cheques he claims he didn't write

A British great-grandfather with dementia is said to be a 'on death's door' in a prison cell in Dubai after being arrested for bounced cheques he says he didn't write. William Norman Meyerhoff, 72, originally from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, was hauled into custody by Dubai officials during a transit stop on a flight to Australia in May and has since been subjected to horrendous conditions despite his ill health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Deadline

Pedro Almodóvar Feature ‘Parallel Mothers’ Added To AFI Fest Lineup

After opening the Venice Film Festival and continuing on to the New York Film Festival, Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers from Sony Pictures Classics will have a red-carpet premiere at this year’s AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 13. In the movie, two women, Janis and Ana, played respectively by Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Ride The Wave’: First Trailer For Surfer Doc Screening At London Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for Ride The Wave, Martyn Robertson’s feature documentary that has its international premiere at the London Film Festival on October 16. The pic debuted at Ireland’s Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year. It follows 14-year-old Scottish surfer Ben Larg wants to conquer one of the most dangerous cold water waves in the world at Mullaghmore, Ireland. If he succeeds, he will become the youngest surfer ever to do so. Danger, opportunity, and parental dilemma collide propelling Ben and his family towards an unknown destiny.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the movie, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent”). Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,”...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy