CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ben Stiller Signs With UTA

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElE4y_0cNokxqT00

Emmy- and DGA Award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Ben Stiller , and his production company Red Hour have inked with UTA in all areas. Stiller was previously with WME. This marks a return for Stiller to UTA, the firm having repped him earlier in his career.

The actor and filmmaker counts $3 billion at the WW box office. His credits include major feature franchises such as Meet the Parents and Night at the Museum , the animated Madagascar films, the cult comedy Zoolander , and critically acclaimed arthouse hits such as The Royal Tenenbaums and Flirting With Disaster , and Noah Baumbach’s Greenberg, While We’re Young and Netflix’s The Meyerowitz Stories , in addition to the hit comedies There’s Something About Mary and the Oscar nominated Tropic Thunder , which he starred in, directed, co-wrote, and produced under his production company, Red Hour.

Stiller is currently in post on the Apple+ workplace thriller, Severance , a drama series he directs and executive produces starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, and Michael Chernus. The series, created by Dan Erickson, takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories.

As a film director and producer, he has Bag Man , now in development at Focus Features, based on Rachel Maddow’s Peabody Award-winning podcast. He’s also attached to direct and produce London , based on a short story by Jo Nesbo and set to star Oscar Isaac, now in development with screenwriter Eric Roth attached. His previous directorial credits include the Zoolander franchise, the Gen-X dramedy Reality Bites starring Winona Ryder and Ethan Hawke, dark comedy The Cable Guy starring Jim Carrey, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty , written by Steve Conrad, which he also starred in.

On TV, Stiller directed and produced all seven parts of Showtime’s critically-acclaimed limited series, Escape at Dannemora , based on the  2015 true crime story and starring Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano, and Patricia Arquette. The series notched 12 Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Limited Series and won a DGA Award for Stiller’s direction.

In 1998, Stiller launched his production company, Red Hour, which produces a wide range of film and television projects with major studios and networks including Netflix, Disney, Apple, Amazon, NBC and YouTube. Credits under Red Hour, which had a long tenure leadership under the late Stuart Cornfeld, included Tropic Thunder, the Zoolander films, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty , and Escape at Dannemora , as well as the Netflix coming-of-age comedy Alex Strangelove ; the Emmy-nominated digital series Burning Love ; the R-rated Netflix hit movie The Package ; the 20th Century Fox release Why Him? starring Brian Cranston and James Franco; Netflix’s Sundance acquisition The Polka King , starring Jack Black, and The CW’s drama series, In The Dark , now in its third season, among many others. Recent film projects include independent romantic comedy Plus One , ensemble comedy Friendsgiving , and punk rock indie comedy Dinner in America . Additional announced television projects include Home for NBC, which he will direct and executive produce; The Sidelines , a single-camera half-hour comedy which he will executive produce; and High Desert for Apple TV+, also starring Arquette, which he is executive producing.

Stiller broke out during the early 1990s with the sketch comedy program The Ben Stiller Show , which he directed, produced, starred in, and wrote with Judd Apatow, David Cross, Bob Odenkirk and others. He and the other writers won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program.  The show blasted off the careers of Apatow, Cross, Garofalo, and Odenkirk.

Stiller’s philanthropic and humanitarian work includes Project ALS and Artists for Peace and Justice, as well as serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. For his considerable philanthropic work, he was recognized in 2010 by Time as one of the TIME 100 .

Stiller will continue to be represented by ID-PR and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

Ben Stiller and Production Company Red Hour Reunite With UTA

Ben Stiller and his production company Red Hour are signing with UTA in all areas, the agency announced Monday. Stiller was previously represented by WME. The signing is a reunion for UTA and Stiller after he was previously repped by the agency earlier in his career. Stiller is currently in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
MOVIES
Variety

Television Academy Foundation Adds Nne Ebong and Jamila Hunter to Board of Directors (TV News Roundup)

The Television Academy Foundation named two new members to its board of directors: Nne Ebong, vice president of overall deals for series at Netflix, and Jamila Hunter, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform. Both have been elected to three-year terms. At Netflix, Ebong leads the development of original series under creative partnerships with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and others. She joined Netflix after serving as creative lead at film and television studio Wiip, where she developed and produced projects for cable, streaming and the international marketplace. Her projects at Wiip included HBO’s...
ADVOCACY
Variety

Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple. The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security. In addition to his highly...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
James Franco
Person
Steve Conrad
Person
Jack Black
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Oscar Isaac
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the movie, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent”). Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,”...
MOVIES
Deadline

Abbie Cornish & Laz Alonso To Star In Felipe Mucci’s Thriller ‘Detained’

EXCLUSIVE: Abbie Cornish (Jack Ryan) and Laz Alonso (The Boys) have signed on to star in Detained, a psychological thriller from director Felipe Mucci (Two Deaths of Henry Baker), which counts Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People), Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm), Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies), Josefine Lindegaard (The Comeback Trail) and Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes) amongst its supporting cast. The film follows a woman (Cornish) who wakes up in a police interrogation room with no memory of the night prior. The accusations against her may have life-altering implications. However, in this isolated police station, something...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rachel Weisz To Star in Legendary’s Adaptation of ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’, Tomas Alfredson To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Weisz is set star in and produce Legendary’s adaptation of acclaimed suspense novel Seance on a Wet Afternoon with Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy helmer Tomas Alfredson to direct. Alfredson comes aboard the project replacing Harry Bradbeer, who will remain on as an executive producer as he recently returned to direct Legendary’s Enola Holmes sequel after the success of the first film. BAFTA and Tony-winner Jack Thorne wrote the draft, from a story by himself and Bradbeer. Based on Mark McShane’s acclaimed 1961 suspense novel of the same name, the story follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Nbc#Wme#Ww#The Royal Tenenbaums#The Meyerowitz Stories#Lumen Industries#Focus Features#Peabody Award
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
WWD

From Law School to Netflix: Inside Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Breakout

Click here to read the full article. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is as surprised as any by the success she’s been having. Acting, which is how she’s made her name, was far from her plan as a kid — and even when she started making her way into the Hollywood world, it was to be a body double. But Bordizzo, who grew up near the beach on the east side of Sydney, was seemingly meant to be front and center. A few months after she started working as a body double, she got cast in the Netflix sequel to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Patricia Clarkson, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series ‘Gray’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.  Under the terms of their agreement AGC will distribute the series in the U.S., represented by CAA, and Lionsgate Television will handle international distribution rights. The announcement was made by Ford, who is AGC chairman, Lourdes Diaz, who is the company’s president of television, and Agapy Kapouranis, who is...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy