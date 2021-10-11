Man wanted for deadly shooting in Berkeley County awaiting extradition

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina in connection to a deadly shooting near Goose Creek.

Wesley Malcom Callum was arrested in Minnesota on 8th with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force for his role in a shooting that happened at a residence on Northside Lane earlier this month.

Deputies responded to a residence for a reported shooting on October 2nd just after 7:30 p.m. where they located a deceased person inside the home.

“Deputies arrived and found that there was a person that had been shot a couple of times and he was deceased. His name was Flavio DeSylva,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

“Canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses or evidence; with the assistance of those witnesses and video evidence, we were able to identify the suspect as Wesley Malcolm Callum, age 25, of the Ladson area,” said Capt. Crumley.

Detectives talked to his family and learned he was in Minnesota.

“Due to the pressure that was put on Mr. Callum, he called from Minnesota last Friday- reached out to a detective and wanted to turn himself in. He had nowhere to go.”

Investigators say he called them from the Mall of America. The detective advised that he turn himself in at the security office at the mall. Local police then came and arrested him.

He is being held at the Hennepin County jail to await extradition back to South Carolina where he will be formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

