Juvenile says he shot at teens who bullied him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile charged with shooting another boy in Frayser told police he began firing because a group of teens was bullying him.

The shooting took place Sunday afternoon on Pueblo Avenue. A boy has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to officers who interviewed witnesses, a group of four boys were yelling and cursing at the suspect, who went inside the house, came out with a black handgun and began firing toward the victim.

The victim was shot once in the lower back. A neighbor found him hiding in his yard, and treated him until police arrived.

Police said the suspect was seen getting in a car with a woman, who then drove away. That woman was identified as the suspect’s mother.

When the suspect came back to the scene in the same car, he was taken into custody. He told police the group of boys had threatened to jump him, and he was being bullied.

Police found evidence of six shots fired but have not recovered the weapon.

The suspect was taken to Juvenile Court. The names of those charged were not released because of their age.

