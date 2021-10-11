CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Juvenile says he shot at teens who bullied him

By Joneé Lewis, David Royer
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile charged with shooting another boy in Frayser told police he began firing because a group of teens was bullying him.

Boy charged after child shot in Frayser

The shooting took place Sunday afternoon on Pueblo Avenue. A boy has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to officers who interviewed witnesses, a group of four boys were yelling and cursing at the suspect, who went inside the house, came out with a black handgun and began firing toward the victim.

The victim was shot once in the lower back. A neighbor found him hiding in his yard, and treated him until police arrived.

Police said the suspect was seen getting in a car with a woman, who then drove away. That woman was identified as the suspect’s mother.

When the suspect came back to the scene in the same car, he was taken into custody. He told police the group of boys had threatened to jump him, and he was being bullied.

Police found evidence of six shots fired but have not recovered the weapon.

The suspect was taken to Juvenile Court. The names of those charged were not released because of their age.

Comments / 19

Sonja
3d ago

Everybody has been bullied in some time of their lives and did not resort to firing a gun. Maybe if people would stop having so much sympathy to every child that cries they're being bullied then they will stop thinking a gun is the only way out

Bei Jing
4d ago

Kids are cruel. Not to mention, "bullying" is still relevant in today's society and generation. For the ones who has never been through it before wouldn't understand the need to go so far as picking up a gun. But that's why parents should teach their children at a young age about treating others the way you would want to be treated. It can go a long way.

