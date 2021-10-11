CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Police looking for missing boy in Pittsfield or Cheshire area

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cheshire Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy in Berkshire County.

Police say the boy is missing from the Pittsfield area but has ties to Cheshire. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Pittsfield or Cheshire Police.

No other information has been provided at this time. 22News will update this article when more information is released.

