Schuyler SCOPE to Host “Meet the Candidates” Night Thursday

Schuyler County’s Shooters Committee on Political Education, or SCOPE, will be holding a “Meet the Candidates” night this week. SCOPE is inviting candidates running for local, state and federal office in the county to attend its quarterly meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Montour Falls Moose Lodge. Candidates will be given the opportunity to make a few brief remarks and answer questions from the membership. This will not be a debate but, rather, a chance for interested persons to interact with candidates directly.