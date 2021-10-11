CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler SCOPE to Host “Meet the Candidates” Night Thursday

By Lucas Day
Schuyler County’s Shooters Committee on Political Education, or SCOPE, will be holding a “Meet the Candidates” night this week. SCOPE is inviting candidates running for local, state and federal office in the county to attend its quarterly meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Montour Falls Moose Lodge. Candidates will be given the opportunity to make a few brief remarks and answer questions from the membership. This will not be a debate but, rather, a chance for interested persons to interact with candidates directly.

