Green Island, NY

Recall issued on baby food sold at Walmart, online for high levels of arsenic

By Bill Shannon
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

( WTAJ ) — Multiple lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold across the nation at Walmart and online have been voluntarily recalled after testing ‘above the guidance’ for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic

Maple Island Inc., which manufactures the product for Walmart, issued the recall with the knowledge of the FDA. Walmart has also pulled the product from its shelves and placed a ‘register block’ on it to stop any further sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

No illnesses have been reported as of this date, Oct. 11. The company said that no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Customers who may have purchased Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart should discard the product or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

For any other information, you can contact Maple Island Inc. by phone or email at 1-800-369-1022.
Email: info@maple-island.com

