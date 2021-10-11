CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

ABVI SC helps woman who lost vision due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry native LaChan Wilson lost her vision after a recent COVID-19 infection. She was in the hospital for a little over a month, she said, and on the last week of her stay she woke up and couldn’t see out of her right eye. The vision in her left eye deteriorated […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$15M in federal funds allocated to improve SC community health centers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday announced a more than $15 million grant by the Department of Health and Human Services to be put towards the improvement of community health centers in South Carolina. The money is intended “to fund capital improvements and construction costs for facilities in communities disproportionally affected […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Parents discuss future of education at SC Joint Citizens Committee on Children

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – Leaders from across the state gathered at the South Carolina Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children to talk about the largest problems facing children in the state. During the committee discussion, some parents addressed state legislators to talk about the impacts their family’s have felt over the past year. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five haunted South Carolina sites to visit this Halloween season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Halloween right around the corner, there’s no better time to dive into South Carolina’s intense haunted history. These 5 spooks sites are certainly not for the faint of heart. Crybaby BridgeAt the crossing of the High Shoals point above the Rocky River in Anderson sits this abandoned, overgrown bridge straight out […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New endoscopy clinic opening in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Digestive Health Specialists and Endoscopy Center will be opening in Mount Pleasant on October 21. The “Palmetto Party” opening celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with spirits and hors d’oeuvres to be served. The new center is located at 125 Wire Grass Drive in Carolina Park. To RSVP, email swyatt@palmettodigestive.com
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry coffee shops

CHARLESTON, S.C.- On Monday, we asked you to weigh in on your favorite place to grab coffee in the Lowcountry. The weekend is the perfect time to treat yourself, so here’s a look at the spots you voted for: Summerville/Goose Creek Coastal Coffee Roasters Ra Coffee Company North Charleston Lodi Coffee Evo Craft Bakery West […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina teacher arrested after student takes marijuana gummies from prize box in classroom, sheriff says

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student allegedly found and took a pack of marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a schedule I drug. On Sept. 23, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department […]
LEXINGTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry organizations partner for community grocery, hygiene products distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple organizations will host a grocery, hygiene, and baby products distribution Saturday, October 16 in Downtown Charleston. The Community Resource Centers, Charleston County Council, City of Charleston, City of Charleston Police Department, Charleston Hispanic Association, Lowcountry Foodbank and Bundles of Joy have partnered to host this event for the community. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Haunted History: The Gray Man of Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Those who live in one Lowcountry beach town know when they see the ghost it’s time to leave the coast. The legend of the Gray Man dates back hundreds of years – to 1822. He’s a cloaked figure who roams the beach at Pawleys Island ahead of major storms that threaten […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

