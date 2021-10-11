CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags expected to sign WR Anthony Miller to their practice squad

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have plans to add some veteran help to their group of pass-catchers. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is expected to sign fourth-year receiver Anthony Miller to their practice squad, who previously played for the Houston Texans.

Miller, 27, entered the league in 2017 as a second-round pick (No. 51 overall) for the Chicago Bears. He spent three seasons there and participated in 47 games with the team while also starting in 17. Ultimately, in terms of statistics, he was able to garner 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns before being traded to Houston in late July.

Miller was a healthy scratch for Houston during their first two regular season games against the Jags and Cleveland Browns but was activated for their following two games against Carolina and Buffalo. In those two games, the slot receiver was able to garner five catches for 23 yards and a touchdown, but with Danny Amendola returning from injury, they released the veteran last week.

According to Rapoport, a promotion to the active roster should be expected for Miller down the road once he gets acclimated. Once he signs, he will join a group that currently consists of notables Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., and Tavon Austin, to name a few.

Update: Miller has decided that he will be signing with the Steelers instead as they offered him an active roster spot.

