Public Safety

Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC champion Chuck Liddell is in hot water after being arrested and jailed on domestic violence charges on Monday. According to TMZ, who broke the news early Monday morning, Liddell was arrested after police responded to his Hidden Hills home, where they deemed an argument occurred with the victim, his wife, that turned physical. The victim did not seek medical attention. He is currently being held with bail set at $20,000.

Chuck Liddell
Jon Jones
Tito Ortiz
