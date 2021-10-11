Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell is in hot water after being arrested and jailed on domestic violence charges on Monday. According to TMZ, who broke the news early Monday morning, Liddell was arrested after police responded to his Hidden Hills home, where they deemed an argument occurred with the victim, his wife, that turned physical. The victim did not seek medical attention. He is currently being held with bail set at $20,000.www.mmaweekly.com
