Joan Elizabeth Streich

Age 87 of Marysville Township, rural Maple Lake, passed away Friday, at her home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 13th, from 4 to 7 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held Thursday, one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Joan Streich will be held Thursday, October 14th, at 2 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will follow at the Maple Lake Community Cemetery. In leiu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Buffalo Food Shelf. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.