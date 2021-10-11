CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Lake, MN

Joan Elizabeth Streich

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 87 of Marysville Township, rural Maple Lake, passed away Friday, at her home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 13th, from 4 to 7 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held Thursday, one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Joan Streich will be held Thursday, October 14th, at 2 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will follow at the Maple Lake Community Cemetery. In leiu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Buffalo Food Shelf. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Maple Lake, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Maple Lake, MN
City
Elizabeth, MN
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Flowers#The Buffalo Food Shelf#The Peterson Chapel

Comments / 0

Community Policy