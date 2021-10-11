CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

This Common Vitamin Deficiency May Be Causing Your Bladder Leaks

By Jenna Cartusciello
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it happens after a sneeze. Other times it happens when you go running or jogging. Many times, laughter is the biggest culprit of them all. If you’ve ever had a bladder leak, you’re familiar with the shock, embarrassment, and humor that comes with it. (You’re also not alone: 33 million Americans suffer from overactive bladder.) Embracing these moments with levity can help, but still no one wants to be interrupted by an unexpected pee burst. If there’s something simple you can do to reduce your chance of leakage, it might be worth a shot. The latest research suggests that there’s an easy fix among your supplements: vitamin D.

