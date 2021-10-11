CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maple Lake, MN

Darrell James LaPlant

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 53 of Maple Lake, formerly of Waverly, passed away Thursday, October 7th. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass, at the church, on Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial for Darrell LaPlant, will be held Wednesday, October 13th, at 11 AM, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Interment will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Maple Lake, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Maple Lake, MN
City
Waverly, MN
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Xavier

Comments / 0

Community Policy