Darrell James LaPlant

Age 53 of Maple Lake, formerly of Waverly, passed away Thursday, October 7th. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass, at the church, on Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial for Darrell LaPlant, will be held Wednesday, October 13th, at 11 AM, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Interment will follow at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.