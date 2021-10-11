CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Jeanette Mary Yankoski

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 77 of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, October 6th. Visitation will be held Thursday, one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanette Yankoski will be held Thursday, October 14th, at 11 AM at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Burial will be at the Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family.

krwc1360.com

