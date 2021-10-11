CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Lake, MN

Leo Guenningsman

By KRWC Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 93 of rural Howard Lake, passed away October 8th. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 17th from 4 to 7 PM, with a Rosary at 6 PM, and Parish Prayers at 6:30 PM at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Further visitation will be held on Monday, October 18th, one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Leo Guenningsman will be held on Monday, October 18th at 11 AM at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted, with inurnment following at the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Winsted. Arrangements were made with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted. Online condolences may be made at; www.chilsonfuneralhome.com.

