Lets remember both sides of Columbus Day

Did you ever play the game Truth and Lies when you were a child? I remember the game quite clearly. One had to state a truth or a lie and others had to guess if it was indeed a truth or a lie. There are current versions of that same game. The game is used as an icebreaker - one tells two truths and one lie and others guess which one is the lie, and usually provided the participants with a lot of laughter while getting to know each other.