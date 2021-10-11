CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

25 Years After Its Release, Examining The Legacy Of 'Buena Vista Social Club'

wbgo.org
 4 days ago

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: (Singing in Spanish). MARTIN: The album sold millions of copies. There were concerts, even a hit documentary about the group. The success gave a huge boost to many of the musicians themselves and created a whole new level of enthusiasm for this kind of music. Joining us now to talk about the legacy of the record, music journalist Judy Cantor-Navas. Judy, thank you for being here.

www.wbgo.org

Comments / 0

Related
wbgo.org

Listen to "Fiebre De Mambo," the latest blazing single from Orquesta Akokán

If you've been paying attention to the popular music discourse in recent weeks, you may have come across some thoughtful reflection on the 25th anniversary of Buena Vista Social Club. That unabashedly nostalgic album, along with a subsequent doc film and a series of concert tours, set the agenda for mainstream appreciation of Cuban music in its midcentury heyday.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Punitive Damage release “Legacy”

Vancouver based hardcore punk band Punitive Damage have released a new song. The song is called "Legacy" and is available digitally. Punitive Damage released their EP We Don't Forget in 2020 via Convulse Records. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omara Portuondo
Person
Ry Cooder
Person
Ibrahim Ferrer
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar Player

Four Reasons Danny Gatton Remains a Guitar Legend

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1945, Daniel Wood Gatton Jr. began playing guitar at age nine, inspired by players like Les Paul and Hank Garland. Bringing dazzling virtuoso technique to down-home styles, Gatton distilled blues, rockabilly and country into a twanging brew he called “redneck jazz.”. Here are four reasons...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buena Vista Social Club#Tourism In Cuba#Cuban#World Circuit Records#American#African
BBC

Thomas Picton: Artists commissioned to examine slave owner's legacy

Two new artist commissions by the National Museum in Cardiff will re-examine the legacy of Sir Thomas Picton. The 19th Century slave owner had previously been hailed as a hero of the Battle of Waterloo. The museum hopes the new works will give a platform to voices originally left out...
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

How Kanye West Inspired Tom Morello to Record His New Solo Album

At the beginning of 2020, Tom Morello thought he was going to spend the the bulk of the year rocking arenas, stadiums, and festivals with Rage Against The Machine on their long-awaited reunion tour. It was slated to kick off March 26th in El Paso, Texas, just days after the pandemic shut down the global concert industry. It not only cleared Morello’s calendar for the indefinite future, but left him stuck in his house without any sort of creative outlet. “I didn’t pick up a guitar for the first six months,” he tells Rolling Stone. “For the first time as a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Music
San Diego weekly Reader

Fritz Lang’s Metropolis — eighty-three years after its release

It’s all out there somewhere: the Pomona preview print of The Magnificent Ambersons; the missing reels of Eric von Stroheim’s Greed; Lon Chaney’s uncut London After Midnight; even the pie fight from Dr. Strangelove is lounging in a corner of some remote film exchange or museum. Such was the case for Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, a science-fiction cornerstone that for years existed only in truncated form.
MOVIES
Variety

VIS Greenlights ‘Bosé,’ a New Paramount Plus Original on Latin Music Icon Miguel Bosé (EXCLUSIVE)

In one of its biggest premium plays to date in an already strong line in Spanish-language series, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has greenlit “Bosé,” a new Paramount Plus original recounting the life story of international actor, Latin Grammy and Billboard winning recording artist Miguel Bosé. Produced in collaboration with Shine Iberia, part of Banijay Iberia, Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock, the series will go into production in early 2022 in Spain. Developed in co-operation with Bosé, the six-episode series will portray the extraordinary life of Bosé, son of two icons of cosmopolitan Spain under dictator Francisco Franco: Luis Miguel Dominguín, one of...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: An idiosyncratic tribute for an idiosyncratic band

As a young man starting college, director Todd Haynes fell immediately for the Velvet Underground — the band which, musician Brian Eno famously said, didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one went and started a band.It sounds like the storyline of a great fictional music film: Amidst the flower-power hippie era, a rock band emerges from the New York avant-garde art scene with the opposite ethos, dressed in black with an outsider vibe, singing about drugs and seedy sex. This group of unlikely personalities and unwieldy talent collaborates with Andy Warhol on edgy shows that meld music, visual...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Alanis Morissette & Olivia Rodrigo

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd — with four special covers, including this one. We’ll be rolling out all 10 stories this week and next, so check back often.  If anyone can understand the roller coaster that Olivia Rodrigo has been on this year, it’s Alanis Morissette. The two songwriters — who are big fans of each other’s music, but have never...
MUSIC
Variety

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Musical ‘Invincible’ Gets L.A. Industry Presentation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Invincible: The Musical,” a Broadway-targeted show from rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo based on “Romeo and Juliet,” will have an invite-only industry presentation at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles Nov. 10-12. Named for Benatar’s famous 1985 single, “Invincible” features music from both Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Giraldo and music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers. The musical follows two star-crossed lovers searching for peace in 21st century Verona as the newly elected chancellor of...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne

It takes only a few minutes after they meet for Lorde and David Byrne to get in sync. The pop star, 24, and the elder statesman, 69, are on the rooftop of a photo studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on a windy Sunday afternoon. Both are dressed in stylishly low-key all-black ensembles: Byrne is in a Hermès turtleneck, while Lorde is casually regal in a loose-fitting Saint Laurent suit. Neither is wearing shoes. They start off standing side by side with stoic expressions. Then Byrne begins swaying gently to the reggae music playing on a nearby boombox. Soon both are leaning...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Playwright Keenan Scott II’s ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ Makes Broadway History

On Wednesday evening in New York City, Anna Wintour, Huma Abiden, Joel Gray, Don Lemon, Phylicia Rashad, Kenny Leon and a host of New York theater luminaries filed into the Golden Theatre on Broadway for the opening night of Keenan Scott II’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man”—intrigued, arguably, to attend a play so polemically titled as desiring to take part in the celebrated march of Black playwrights to Broadway this season.  “15 years ago, while I was still in undergrad studying acting, I hadn’t seen myself on the American theater stage. I didn’t see myself. I didn’t see my family. I...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy