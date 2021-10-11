25 Years After Its Release, Examining The Legacy Of 'Buena Vista Social Club'
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: (Singing in Spanish). MARTIN: The album sold millions of copies. There were concerts, even a hit documentary about the group. The success gave a huge boost to many of the musicians themselves and created a whole new level of enthusiasm for this kind of music. Joining us now to talk about the legacy of the record, music journalist Judy Cantor-Navas. Judy, thank you for being here.www.wbgo.org
Comments / 0