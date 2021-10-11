CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead after crash involving semi in Linn County

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after colliding into a semi truck head-on Sunday night in Linn County, the Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, 54-year-old Darin Kleiven of Sweet Home was driving westbound on Highway 34 near milepost 15 when he crossed into the oncoming lanes and hit a semi driven by 26-year-old JD Hawkins.

Another driver, 29-year-old Lynea Johnson, was hit by debris from the crash, OSP said.

Hawkins and Johnson were uninjured, but Kleiven did not survive the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hwy 34 was closed for four hours during the crash investigation. Police believe speed and weather may have been contributing factors in the crash.

