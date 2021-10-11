CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Island, NY

Green Island bridge stuck, closed

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Green Island Bridge connecting Troy to Green Island and Watervliet is closed.

Assistant Troy Police Chief Steven Barker confirmed to NEWS10 that the bridge is stuck in the “up” position. Maintenance personnel are currently on the scene working on a fix, but officials have no estimate on when it will reopen.

