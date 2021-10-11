Green Island bridge stuck, closed

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Green Island Bridge connecting Troy to Green Island and Watervliet is closed.

Assistant Troy Police Chief Steven Barker confirmed to NEWS10 that the bridge is stuck in the “up” position. Maintenance personnel are currently on the scene working on a fix, but officials have no estimate on when it will reopen.

Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.