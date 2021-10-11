Green Island bridge stuck, closed
GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Green Island Bridge connecting Troy to Green Island and Watervliet is closed.Lane closed on Adirondack Northway in Albany
Assistant Troy Police Chief Steven Barker confirmed to NEWS10 that the bridge is stuck in the “up” position. Maintenance personnel are currently on the scene working on a fix, but officials have no estimate on when it will reopen.
Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.
More from NEWS10
- Krispy Kreme unveils spooky sweet treats just in time for Halloween
- Green Island bridge stuck, closed
- Recall issued on baby food sold at Walmart, online for high levels of arsenic
- Warren County COVID update, October 11
- More states observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day with or instead of Columbus Day
Follow us on social mediaFacebook Twitter Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2