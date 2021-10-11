CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The return of the bond market vigilantes

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iWlT_0cNoglM900
© Getty Images

In 1994, James Carville, a political adviser to President Clinton, famously remarked that if there were such a thing as reincarnation, he would like to be reincarnated as the bond market. By this he meant that he would like to wield the bond market’s immense power to discipline and rein in errant economic policymakers by driving up interest rates.

With growing signs that rising inflation is anything but transitory, as the Federal Reserve keeps assuring us, there are ominous signs that the bond market vigilantes might once again be saddling up. Indeed, over the last couple of months, 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields have risen sharply to 1.6 percent, or to more than double their level last year. The continuation of the bond market sell-off could pose a serious challenge to the U.S. economic recovery by triggering the bursting of today’s “everything” asset price and credit market bubble.

The latest run-up in long-term bond yields suggest that the markets are not nearly as sanguine as is the Fed about the inflation outlook. Whereas the Fed believes that inflation will soon return to its 2 percent inflation target and that there will be no need to raise interest rates until 2023 to keep inflation in check, the markets seem to be fretting that the Fed could soon fall behind the inflation curve.

In seeming to be concerned about the inflation outlook, the markets seem to have in mind the many troubling tell-tale signs of future inflation. It is not only that world food prices have increased by over 30 percent. Or that ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter natural gas prices are skyrocketing and international oil prices have more than doubled over the past year to around $80 a barrel. It is also that a policy-induced rapid increase in domestic aggregate demand is running into global supply chain problems and domestic labor shortages that could last longer than U.S. economic policymakers expect.

As if to underline this point, Asian producers are warning that the computer chip production problems plaguing the world automobile industry could last well into 2022 and perhaps 2023, while the world shipping industry is not expecting an early resolution of its problems that are clogging world ports and driving up world shipping costs at a disturbing rate.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings in the U.S. are rising at more than a 4.5 percent clip. They are doing so as job openings have now risen to a record 10.5 million job openings, which far exceeds the 7.7 million unemployed workers to which the Fed keeps referring.

Should the bond market vigilantes sense that the Fed is going to remain slow in reacting to rising inflationary pressures, they must be expected to continue selling longer-dated U.S. Treasuries and driving up long-term interest rates. That in turn could trigger the bursting of the equity, housing and credit market bubbles both at home and abroad. This would seem to be especially the case considering that those bubbles have been premised on the assumption that long-term interest rates would stay at their currently low levels forever.

All of this would imply that the Fed can ill afford to allow itself to fall behind the inflation curve. The more that the Fed is perceived to be unduly passive about inflation, the higher the bond vigilantes are likely to drive up long-term interest rates on the expectation of higher future inflation. And the higher that long-term interest rates rise, the greater is the chance that the “everything” bubble bursts, which could cause real stress in both the U.S. and world financial systems. This is particularly true given that today’s global “everything” asset price and credit market bubble is much more pervasive than was the 2006 U.S. housing and credit market bubble.

Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was formerly a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.

Reuters

Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy by the middle of next month, with a growing number of its policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. Though no decision on a "taper"...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

10-Year Treasury Yield Dips After Lower-Than-Expected Producer Inflation

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Thursday as investors digested a lighter-than-expected September producer inflation reading. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gave up 3.1 basis points, falling to 1.518% at 4:12 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 2.3 basis points lower at 2.018%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF warns supply snarls slowing global recovery

Worldwide supply chain disruptions are driving price increases and draining momentum out of economies recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the IMF warned on Tuesday. The ongoing hit from the pandemic and the failure to distribute vaccines worldwide is worsening the economic divide and darkening prospects for developing nations, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook. The global economy is expected to grow 5.9 percent this year, only slightly lower than projected in July, before slowing to 4.9 percent in 2022, the report said. But the overall figures mask large downgrades and ongoing struggles for some countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan that are feeling the impact of supply bottlenecks, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said.
BUSINESS
