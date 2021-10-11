CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The cities and states marking Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0jd4_0cNogjah00
© Getty Images

A growing number of states and cities are marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time this year, with some entirely ditching Monday’s federally recognized Columbus Day holiday.

President Biden on Friday issued the first presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, saying federal policies for generations had sought to systematically eradicate native cultures.

“Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society,” Biden wrote. “We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for Tribal Nations.”

Here’s a list of some of the states and cities recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some form for the first time this year:

Arlington, Mass.

The Boston suburb voted in April to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Athens, Ga.

The Athens-Clarke County Commission and mayor passed a resolution Tuesday designating the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Boston

Mayor Kim Janey (D) signed an executive order Wednesday designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day annually on the second Monday in October.

Easthampton, Mass.

The Easthampton City Council voted in March to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Hartford, Conn.

The Hartford City Council passed a resolution late last month replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Holyoke, Mass.

The Holyoke City Council voted in June to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Indianapolis

The City-County Council in Indianapolis voted in December to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Manchester, N.H.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in November to designate the first Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, while recognizing Columbus Day on the second Monday of the month.

Manitou Springs, Colo.

The Manitou Springs City Council voted in February to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Nebraska

The state legislature passed a law last year recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day alongside Columbus Day.

Newburyport, Mass.

The Newburyport City Council voted late last month to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, The Daily News of Newburyport reported.

Oregon

The state legislature passed a law earlier this year designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day annually on the second Monday in October.

Philadelphia

Mayor James Kenney (D) signed an executive order in January replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day and designating Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Plattsburgh’s mayor issued a proclamation Thursday designating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday in October.

Tempe, Ariz.

The Tempe City Council voted last month to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Texas

The state legislature passed a resolution earlier this year designating the second week in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Week.

West Lafayette, Ind.

The city’s government voted last week to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Updated at 4:52 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First Native American cabinet member runs Boston Marathon to mark Indigenous People’s Day

US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland ran this year’s Boston Marathon as a tribute to “missing and murdered indigenous people”.Ms Haaland, who became the first Native American cabinet secretary in March this year, ran the 26.2-mile-long marathon on Monday, the same date when Indigenous People’s Day was observed in the country this year.She explained the reasons for her participation in an op-ed penned for The Boston Globe on Monday.The interior secretary said it was a tribute to “missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and their families, the victims of Indian boarding schools, and the promise that our voices are being...
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps

Virginia’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission put work on House of Delegates and state Senate districts behind it Thursday and moved on to redrawing congressional district boundaries. In taking up the state’s 11 U.S. House boundaries, the bipartisan commission punted on its duty to remap state legislative districts to the Virginia Supreme Court. Without comment on partisan […] The post Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Hartford City#Legislature#American#Tribal Nations#Indigenous Peoples#Clarke County Commission#The Hartford City Council#The Holyoke City Council#The Board Of Mayor#Aldermen
KGET

Reparations Task Force ends 2-day meeting into effects of slavery, government on Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force wrapped up its two-day long meeting today and is looking into how slavery and government decisions have created a wealth gap between black and white Californian and will recommend possible remedies. “You call it reparations, I call it justice,” said Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition of Minorty Employees. California’s Reparations Task […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The first battle in the culture wars: The quality of diversity

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing. The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage. We tend to think of diversity in demographic terms, but that’s an incomplete take. It has a qualitative element to it – it exists as a reality with which we all interact. The debate around voting rights, for example, applies to an American electorate that overwhelmingly lives in racially segregated communities. Even the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Texas order reflects growing GOP vaccine mandates hostility

With the governor of Texas leading the charge, conservative Republicans in several states are moving to block or undercut President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private employers before the regulations are even issued.The growing battle over what some see as overreach by the federal government is firing up a segment of the Republican Party base, even though many large employers have already decided on their own to require their workers to get the shot.The dustup will almost certainly end up in court since GOP attorneys general in nearly half of the states have vowed to sue once the...
HEALTH
Hudson Reporter

Gov. Murphy will eliminate natural gas in NJ

Governor Phil Murphy has announced year 2050 as the deadline when New Jersey residents will forgo natural gas even though 75% of the residents use this energy. Natural gas is considered clean energy compared to other fossils and is still affordable for the majority of residents. New Jersey will probably...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily. You can show your support for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks at this petition which is now at 2.898 million signatures.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Hill

The Hill

357K+
Followers
41K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy