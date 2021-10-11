CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Pet of the Week: Dainty little “Thistle”

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a year-to-a-year-to-a-half Terrier/ Chihuahua mix named Thistle. Her owner could no longer care for her.

She’s a very sweet dog and would like a calm household. She does like other dogs, but she prefers them to be her size. She loves to be held.

If you are interested in adopting Thistle, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

