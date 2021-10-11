Pet of the Week: Dainty little “Thistle”

Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a year-to-a-year-to-a-half Terrier/ Chihuahua mix named Thistle. Her owner could no longer care for her.

She’s a very sweet dog and would like a calm household. She does like other dogs, but she prefers them to be her size. She loves to be held.

If you are interested in adopting Thistle, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.