Body-shamers went after 18-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie again this week after she posted a video of herself in a new wig and heavy make-up, cracking jokes about being the highest-paid member of her family despite being the "biggest disappointment." Social media users quickly jumped into her comments and made disrespectful, hateful comments about her look, telling the teenager that she looks like a 35-year-old woman, a drag queen, a less attractive version of Cardi B, and more. The remarks were pretty vile to sift through and according to Bhabie, the entire video was a test to see if her bullies would re-appear, and they failed the test.

