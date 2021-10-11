Books, Beanies, and National Park Inspiration: What to Buy for the Armchair Explorer

Get away to the outdoors without leaving home. Shop this gift guide for the armchair explorer in your life. Once winter sets in and we hear the sound of snow being shoveled echoing in the distance, often the last thing we want to do is leave the comfort of our burning fireplace and scrumptious hot cocoa. An outdoor exploration may be further in the distance than we’d like (even the bears are hiding out from the cold weather) but that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating the beauty of Mother Nature. Our next adventure could be just around the corner.