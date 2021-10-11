CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

27-year-old man fatally shot after argument over Alabama’s upset loss to Texas AM

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said.

Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave and shots were fired outside.

Officers found Kealand Amad Pickens, who had been shot several times in the torso, Clemons said. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. Clemons said they know his identity, according to AL.com, but the suspect was still at large.

Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on a last-play field goal, ending the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

“It’s just another case of resorting to violence to handle differences,” Clemons said.

