How to Get More Leaders in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is finally available across all major platforms, letting players getting a taste of the fresh world of Yara. With plenty of islands to visits, weapons to acquire, and enemies to put down, there’s no end to the carnage and discovery. On your adventures, you make friends with many Amigos (the companion system from past Far Cry games). If you’re the type to play the silent and deadly approach (I’d consider you a heathen for that but to each their own), then these Amigos can get in the way more often than not. If you’re someone running into this issue, I’m here to help. In this guide, I’ll explain how to get Amigos to stop following you in Far Cry 6!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO