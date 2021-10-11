CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get More Leaders in Far Cry 6

By Alexandra Hobbs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what you need to know in order to get more leaders for Bandidos Operations in Far Cry 6. Far Cry 6 has been out for a few days now and players are getting stuck in to every aspect of the game. One feature is brand new to the Far Cry series - Bandidos Operations. These side missions allow players to recruit certain NPCs and send them out on their own missions, the outcome of which is dependent on the skills of each Bandidos Leader.

