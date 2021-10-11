CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kadarius Toney apologizes on Twitter for Sunday's ejection

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E40Yq_0cNofxjq00

Apparently, Kadarius Toney learned quickly from his “unacceptable” mistake on Sunday.

Monday morning, “Yung Joka” took to Twitter to apologize for his ejection late in Sunday’s game in Dallas, offering the following statement:

If you missed it, Toney went off for 10 catches and 189 yards against the Cowboys, but at the end of his final grab, he got into a scuffle and threw a punch at Dallas DB Demontae Kazee, earning an ejection and an earful from head coach Joe Judge.

Judge later said he would let the league worry about discipline but called it an “unacceptable” incident, and both the head coach and fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay said that as a rookie, Toney will make mistakes but he also has to learn from them.

School was, apparently, in session early, and the Giants will now have to hope for minimal discipline for Toney, whose ejection Sunday left Big Blue to finish the game with only three healthy, active receivers.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Giants Q&A: Did punch take away from Kadarius Toney's record day?

Kadarius Toney had the most productive game by a rookie wide receiver in Giants history, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and eclipsing Odell Beckham Jr.’s record of 185. Was there anything that could have taken away from that?. Turns out, yes. In the fourth quarter, after catching a pass...
NFL
SFGate

Receiver Kadarius Toney creating exicitement for N.Y. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the problems first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had in training camp and the early part of the season seem forgotten. The wide receiver out of Florida opened a lot of eyes this past weekend in catching a career-best five passes for 74 yards. The numbers really aren't spectacular, but what Toney showed on the field was.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
numberfire.com

Giants' Kadarius Toney dealing with an ankle injury

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Toney was guilty of stealing many a Dallas defender's ankles in Week 5, but was getting his own ankle checked out by the team's doctors during the team's meetings on Monday. Raanan added that head coach Joe Judge did not seem overly concerned about Toney's availability, but Toney's practice participation will still be worth monitoring ahead of Week 6.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Kadarius Toney ejected for throwing punch at Damontae Kazee

Kadarius Toney was ejected from Sunday’s New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game after throwing a punch at an opponent in the fourth quarter. Toney made a catch and made some nice moves to grab a first down. He was battling Cowboys defenders for extra yardage and was eventually thrown down by Damontae Kazee.
NFL
FanSided

For NY Giants, it’s Kadarius Toney’s time to shine vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday against the New Orleans Saints has the chance to be Kadarius Toney’s biggest showcase yet for the NY Giants. It typically takes three years to fully evaluate an NFL Draft class, or single selection, and for NY Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney, it’s probably a good thing success or failure isn’t judged by the first three weeks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ejection#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Giants#Big Blue
Yardbarker

John Ross speaks on speed, chemistry with Kadarius Toney

With John Ross, the New York Giants may have found a receiving talent that adds even more value to their already deep lineup at the position. While Ross was more or less considered a draft bust based on his first four seasons in the league after being taken in the top 10 by the Bengals, the wide receiver showed flashes of his old potential in week 4.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Giants’ Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney punch: ‘It’s not going to be condoned’

New York Giants coach Joe Judge indicated some kind of punishment was coming for rookie Kadarius Toney after he threw a punch at a Dallas Cowboys defender on Sunday. Judge, who preaches about having a disciplined team, has seen his team record 31 penalties for 255 yards along with 11 first-down penalties. The frustration appeared to boil over when Toney threw a punch at Damontae Kazee after a skirmish late in the game.
NFL
Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney: “Not the example I want to set”

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney said Monday afternoon that he felt the need to apologize for the punch he threw at Davontae Kazee of the Dallas Cowboys because “that’s not the example I want to set.”. “I felt like I need to apologize to mainly everyone,” Toney said....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thedraftnetwork.com

What Went Right For Kadarius Toney In Week 5?

If you’re a New York Giants fan tired of not having much to root for, it’s time to get excited about Kadarius Toney. After three weeks of minimal targets and production, the Giants’ first-round pick has taken full advantage of the extra snaps that have come in recent weeks after fellow New York receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton went down with injuries, along with Kenny Golladay this week. In Toney’s last two weeks, his numbers have surged, especially after his incredible game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
NFL
KESQ

Toney apologizes for ejection in loss to Dallas Cowboys

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney had his best game of his short NFL career, and had to apologize for it. The Giants had no problem with his 10 catches for 189 yards in the 44-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Getting kicked out of the game in the fourth quarter for punching Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee didn’t sit well with coach Joe Judge. He had some choice words for the 20th overall pick in the draft as he left the field. Toney could face a suspension by the league for the incident.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Kadarius Toney, Top Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers sustained a huge blow to their offense in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster going down with a shoulder injury. Things got worse on Monday, as it was determined that Smith-Schuster needed season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the...
NFL
The Big Lead

Kadarius Toney Threw a Punch During Loss to Cowboys

Kadarius Toney had a great day for the New York Giants on Sunday, but ended it in ugly fashion when he punched Dallas Cowboys corner Damontae Kazee and was ejected. That's a really bad look for the rookie first-round pick after what was a brilliant afternoon. Getting ejected for throwing a punch in a game that was not close. The Cowboys won the game 44-20.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kadarius Toney will be the X-factor in Week Five

The New York Giants‘ offense had a breakout game last Sunday. The Giants earned their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-3. New York’s offense willed them to a thrilling 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney developed a chemistry that took the team’s offensive attack to a new level.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Kadarius Toney named PFF’s rookie of the week

Despite his game ending with an ejection, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is getting new recognition from around the league after his week 5 performance. Toney had a breakout game and exploded for 189 yards on 10 receptions, which was enough to get him noticed by Pro Football Focus and named to their team of the week. Not only that, but Toney was also named their rookie of the week for week 5.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
954
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy