Kadarius Toney apologizes on Twitter for Sunday's ejection

Apparently, Kadarius Toney learned quickly from his “unacceptable” mistake on Sunday.

Monday morning, “Yung Joka” took to Twitter to apologize for his ejection late in Sunday’s game in Dallas, offering the following statement:

If you missed it, Toney went off for 10 catches and 189 yards against the Cowboys, but at the end of his final grab, he got into a scuffle and threw a punch at Dallas DB Demontae Kazee, earning an ejection and an earful from head coach Joe Judge.

Judge later said he would let the league worry about discipline but called it an “unacceptable” incident, and both the head coach and fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay said that as a rookie, Toney will make mistakes but he also has to learn from them.

School was, apparently, in session early, and the Giants will now have to hope for minimal discipline for Toney, whose ejection Sunday left Big Blue to finish the game with only three healthy, active receivers.

