CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE lifts on gains for commodities, oil majors and banks

By Pa City Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByFAm_0cNofagN00

Commodity, oil and financial stocks helped the FTSE get off to a promising start to the week.

Weekend comments from the Bank of England’s Michael Saunders telling households to get ready for “significantly earlier” interest rate rises aided the start of trading while soaring energy prices boosted some firms.

The FTSE 100 closed 51.3 points, or 0.72%, higher at 7,146.85 on Monday.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European shares have got off to a stodgy start to the week, although the losses are fairly contained, while the FTSE 100 has outperformed largely due to outperformance in financials and basic resources, while the FTSE 250 slipped.

“Rising aluminium and copper prices are helping to push the likes of Anglo American Antofagasta and the big Australian miners of Rio Tinto and BHP higher, while oil prices above 80 dollars a barrel were also giving a lift to BP and Royal Dutch Shell.”

Brent crude increased by 1.86% to 83.92 dollars per barrel, taking it to the highest figure since 2018.

Financial stocks were also among the strongest performers as the hawkish comments from Bank of England rate-setters got the blood flowing.

“A sharp rise in UK yields, as investors price in the prospect of a Bank of England rate rise by year end, gave a lift to the likes of NatWest Group, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC higher, in the hope that we’ll see an improvement in their net interest margins,” Mr Hewson added.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other major markets were far more subdued and finished the day with mixed results.

The German Dax decreased by 0.13% and the French Cac moved 0.08% higher.

Meanwhile, sterling was solid on the back of the speculation that interest rates could be on the way up.

The pound was flat versus the US dollar at 1.362 and was up 0.02% against the euro at 1.177.

In company news, the sudden departure of Asos chief Nick Beighton and a hefty profit warning shook investor sentiment in the online fast fashion retailer, sending shares tumbling.

The retail group said it expects pressures from its supply chains to continue at least until February and highlighted soaring shipping costs, which contributed to weaker-than-expected profits for the past year.

Asos was 373p lower at 2,408p at the close of play.

Good Energy Group slipped after it said the “ongoing volatility” in the UK energy sector and low wind speeds impacted performance in the third quarter of 2021.

Nevertheless, it dropped by 19p to 335p on Monday.

AstraZeneca shares made gains after the pharmaceutical giant told shareholders that its Covid-19 antibody drug cut the risk of severe disease or death in patients by 50%.

It closed 114p higher at 9,003p after trials showed its antibody cocktail AZD7442 showed a strong ability to reduce risk in patients who had symptoms for less than a week.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 140p at 2,831p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 60p at 1,461p, Antofagasta, up 57p at 1,420.5p, and Rio Tinto, up 172p at 5,101p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Ocado, down 59p at 1,565.5p, Intermediate Capital Group, down 52p at 2,034p, Tesco, down 5.25p at 270.35p, and JD Sports, down 15.5p at 1,026p.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After reaching the upside target at 1.1622 and finishing the first descending impulse towards 1.1585, EURUSD is correcting upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction at 1.1608 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.1585. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.1555. GBP/USD,...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank#Retail Bank#Oil Majors#Ftse#The Bank Of England#Cmc Markets Uk#European#Anglo American#Australian#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#Bank Of England#Natwest Group#Lloyds Banking Group#German#French#Cac#Asos
Reuters

FTSE 100 bounces to pre-pandemic levels on gains in energy, bank stocks

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to a near 20-month high on Friday, recovering all losses since the pandemic began, helped by gains in heavyweight oil and banking shares as investors were optimistic about a steady economic recovery. The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) advanced 0.4%. The commodity-heavy index...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies, Gold drops, Bitcoin ETF Approval is coming

Crude prices are rallying after another round of strong earnings and economic data suggests the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices. The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the US opens up international travel.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Credit Union Times

Banks Show Big Q3 Gains in All Major Lending Sectors

This week banks are unloading reams of data on loan originations and other third-quarter results — two weeks before the NCUA releases its reports for credit unions. So far, the largest banks seem to be showing continuing gains for auto loans, mortgages and credit cards with most areas showing gains beyond pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy