When Ben Simmons met with the Philadelphia 76ers organization at Rich Paul’s home last August, he made his desire abundantly clear: he wants to be traded. However, while rumors had it that Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid’s disparaging comments after their 2021 playoffs exit that led to Simmons demanding for a trade, it was apparently not really the case. According to the latest report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Australian playmaker wanted to leave the Sixers and find a new home where he “could make mistakes.”

