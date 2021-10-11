CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Who is Princess Mako’s fiancé Kei Komuro and how did they meet?

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjG4U_0cNofMWJ00

Japan ’s Princess Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, is set to marry her non-royal boyfriend on 26 October, a union that will see her giving up her royal status .

The princess and Kei Komuro had planned to marry in November 2018, but delayed their wedding due to a financial dispute reportedly involving Komuro’s family.

According to reports, the couple plan to move to the US after they are wed and have been dubbed Japan’s Harry and Meghan by local media.

Here is everything we know about Princess Mako’s fiancé:

Who is Kei Komuro?

Kei Komuro is a 30-year-old lawyer who has been engaged to Princess Mako since 2017. He recently returned to Japan with a law degree from Fordham University in New York.

Komuro took the New York state bar exam in July and has reportedly already started working at a local law firm.

How did Kei Komuro and Princess Mako meet?

The couple, who are the same age, met in 2012 as students at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

When they first announced their engagement in 2017, the princess and Komuro were portrayed as a perfect match. However, the atmosphere changed following the financial scandal and the couple found themselves in the eye of a negative media storm.

The princess was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the excessive media coverage over the years, reported Japanese news outlet Kyodo .

Why is Kei Komuro a controversial figure?

The Imperial Household Agency, which is in charge of state matters concerning the imperial family, said that the couple postponed their wedding after reports that Komuro’s mother owed ¥4m (£26,700) to her former fiancé.

She reportedly used some of the money to pay for Komuro’s education. The dispute sparked a media frenzy as tabloids, magazines and daytime TV shows criticised his family over the matter.

Komuro published a lengthy 28-page document in April in an attempt to resolve the dispute and “correct as much wrong information as possible”. He reportedly considered paying the former fiancé to settle the dispute, but a statement released by unnamed man on 10 October claimed no progress had been made .

His arrival at Tokyo’s Narita airport to prepare for the wedding also triggered a wave of media attention because he wore his hair in a ponytail. Critics questioned why he had grown his hair, which had previously been short, so long, and whether the hairstyle was acceptable for a man about to marry a princess.

According to the Guardian , more than 150 reporters greeted Komuro at the airport. It was the first time he returned to Japan since leaving for New York in August 2018 to study.

How will they marry?

Princess Mako will become the third female member of the imperial family to marry a commoner. The last was her aunt, the former Princess Nori and younger sister of the emperor, who left the imperial household in 2005. Prior to that, Princess Suga, the fifth daughter of Emperor Showa and Empress Nagako, married a commoner in 1960.

Their union will not observe the usual rituals of the imperial family, which include an official engagement ceremony called “Nosai no Gi”, followed by the “Choken no Gi” ceremony, in which the couple officially meet and thank the emperor and empress.

The ceremonies are held at the Imperial Palace, but Princess Mako and Komuro will instead register their marriage without pomp and move to New York by the end of the year.

In an unprecedented move, the Princess also reportedly turned down a dowry from the government afforded to women from the imperial family who will be stripped of their noble status.

According to the Japan Times , the princess was said to be entitled to up to about ¥150m to help her make a fresh start in life as a commoner. The Japanese government has accepted her decision to decline the payment.

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Princess Mako will finally marry non-royal boyfriend – as they are dubbed ‘Japan’s Harry and Meghan’

Princess Mako’s engagement to non-royal Kei Komuro has been anything but smooth sailing. They set out plans to marry in November 2018, but this was put off after Mr Komuro’s mother was reportedly embroiled in a financial dispute linked to money she had received from an ex-fiancé. (It was thought that this money was used to fund her son’s education). Now, three years on, a date is set, and Japan’s Princess Mako, 29, will marry her former classmate, a commoner, this month – and give up her royal status.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Move over Harry and Meghan, Japan's Princess Mako is going un-royal

After a two-year delay and amid disapproval from more conservative parts of Japanese society, the emperor's niece Princess Mako is finally set to marry her non-royal fiancé, Kei Komuro, this month. The pair, who both turn 30 in October, became college sweethearts after meeting at Tokyo's International Christian University in 2012. They announced their engagement in 2017 and said they intended to wed the following year, but the nuptials were postponed following reports of a financial argument between Komuro's mother and her ex-fiancé.
WORLD
The Independent

Princess Mako: Who is Japanese royal giving up her title to marry former classmate?

After years of media scrutiny and speculation, Japan’s Princess Mako is set to marry her former classmate “commoner”: Kei Komuro on 26 October.The couple first met in 2012 while studying at the International Christian University in Tokyo.Following their 2017 engagement, the pair were set to wed the following year, but reports that Komuro’s mother was experiencing financial difficulties were believed to have led to the event being postponed, although the Imperial Household maintained the delay was to allow the couple to “to think about marriage more deeply” and “make sufficient preparations”.Intense media scrutiny and the couple’s decision to dispense with...
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Japan's Princess Mako to marry after delay and controversy

After years of controversy, Japan's Princess Mako will marry this month, but she will forego traditional rites and will not take a usual payment given to royal women marrying commoners. - 'No need to attack her' - Mako will become the first royal to forego traditional marriage rites and a payment -- reportedly up to $1.3 million -- since World War II, according to Japanese media.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
KESQ

Japan’s Princess Mako will marry her commoner fiance this month

Japan’s Princess Mako and her commoner fiance Kei Komuro announced Friday they will be married on October 26, public broadcaster NHK reported — a controversial union that requires her to give up her royal status. The 29-year-old granddaughter of former Emperor Akihito and Komuro first announced their engagement in 2017....
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fianc#Tokyo#Fordham University#Japanese#Kyodo
nickiswift.com

Why Prince Andrew Is Selling The Only Actual Property That He Owns

Prince Andrew has spent the better part of this past year out of the spotlight after his connection with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Between that and the fact that the alleged sex trafficking survivor, Virginia Giuffre, has slapped him with a lawsuit, the Duke of York has reason to keep behind closed doors. Seeing how the royal has been served court papers over Giuffre's sexual assault claims, per CNN, both he and his lawyers will have some explaining to do.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Relationships
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

The Surprising Way the Queen's Father Hid the Crown Jewels During WWII

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—and that's particular true of the Imperial State Crown, one of the most iconic "Crown Jewels" of Britain, which weighs in at nearly two pounds. One of the most awe-inspiring pieces in the Crown Jewels' collection, the showstopper contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning symbol of the British monarchy at her own coronation celebration (though it was the St. Edward's Crown that was placed on her head at the defining moment). She has also worn the crown on other formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
tatler.com

Newly-public letters reveal Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s marital tiffs

Their relationship has long been heralded as a true love match, with Queen Victoria famously spending the rest of her life in mourning following the death of her Royal Consort, Prince Albert, in 1861. Yet it may come as a relief to many couples to learn that their marriage wasn’t without its hiccups, as revealed in some of Prince Albert’s personal letters to his wife.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry Is Getting Slammed Over His Tribute To The Queen And Prince Philip

A new documentary titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" is set to air on BBC One in the UK on September 24, according to Harper's Bazaar. The program features candid interviews with several members of the royal family, who came together to remember Philip's life. All of Philip's children and some of his grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, took part in the program.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy