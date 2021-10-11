What's causing an uptick in M&A insurance claims?

There is a positive correlation between insurance companies’ credit ratings and their cybersecurity, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The report used SecurityScoreCard’s (SSC) grading platform to analyze the cybersecurity risk of more than 400 global insurance companies, representing about two-thirds of global insurance premiums. It found a positive correlation between companies’ Fitch-assigned credit ratings and SSC’s cybersecurity grades. This implies that insurance companies that prioritize carefully managing their own credit risk also seem to be better at managing their cyber risk.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO