Economy

What's causing an uptick in M&A insurance claims?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Global Transaction Solutions (GTS), part of Liberty Mutual and one of two insurers to write M&A insurance globally, recently published its 2021 M&A Claims briefing, which looks at M&A claims by industry, region, and cause. The briefing sheds light on the key themes that are driving claim notifications, and identifies the sectors and issues which are likely to represent trouble spots resulting in claims.

insurancebusinessmag.com

Arch Insurance on providing coverage for difficult-to-insure classes

Due to its accomplishments in providing solutions for difficult-to-insure classes of business, Arch Insurance has been named one of Insurance Business’ 5-Star Program Carriers for 2021. Paul Sullivan, EVP of P&C programs at Arch Insurance, told IBA about the qualities that make the company stand out from the competition. “I...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cyber insurers hiking premiums, lowering coverage limits – report

Even with cybersecurity mitigation strategies in place, organizations are finding it impossible to secure 2021 cyber coverage at 2020 rates, according to a new report from Risk Placement Services (RPS). According to the new U.S. Cyber Insurance Market Outlook report from RPS, the insurance sector has put the brakes on...
ECONOMY
mycitymag.com

What Causes Inflation?

Inflation is a concern. Consumer prices increased by nearly 6% between June and July, on an annualized basis. This means that if prices continued to increase at this rate for a year, then prices would be 6% higher by the end of the year. This is triple the average annual rate of inflation over the last 25 years!
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Digital boom triggers uptick in demand for cyber insurance

Businesses and organizations went digital when the COVID-19 pandemic started, changing the shape of the cyber risk landscape, and unsurprisingly, increasing the demand for cyber re/insurance coverage due to heightened and increasing awareness of cyber risks. Financial services giant S&P Global (S&P)’s latest report found that the pandemic exacerbated the...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurers with high credit ratings have better cyber security – report

There is a positive correlation between insurance companies’ credit ratings and their cybersecurity, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The report used SecurityScoreCard’s (SSC) grading platform to analyze the cybersecurity risk of more than 400 global insurance companies, representing about two-thirds of global insurance premiums. It found a positive correlation between companies’ Fitch-assigned credit ratings and SSC’s cybersecurity grades. This implies that insurance companies that prioritize carefully managing their own credit risk also seem to be better at managing their cyber risk.
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Top 10 US home insurers for customer satisfaction

Delivering outstanding customer service remains the most important factor in helping home insurance providers retain clients as they transition from homeownership to renting, the latest survey from data analytics and market intelligence firm J.D. Power has revealed. However, the report also found that many home insurers were struggling to keep...
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Insurance Rates Can Jump 21% After A Claim

Some people will do anything to avoid making a claim against their homeowners insurance, and for good reason, rates on average jump 21% after a single claim. ValuePenguin, a data analysis company owned by LendingTree, has found that the yearly cost of home insurance after a personal liability claim rises in every single state. In some states, the price does not just rise by a meager amount—it skyrockets.
ECONOMY
Insurance
Economy
FOXBusiness

What is a deductible in car insurance?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Car...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

AXA to invest $1.74 billion to fighting deforestation

AXA is making new environmental commitments in order to combat the threat of deforestation. Deforestation is one of the main causes of biodiversity loss and carbon emissions, the company said. AXA also underlined in a release that the destruction of the world’s forests is a double loss for the planet’s climate, as forests are the greatest contributors to carbon capture.
INDUSTRY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Nationwide taps COO for E&S/specialty

Nationwide has announced the appointment of George Williams as chief operating officer for its excess and surplus/specialty team. In his new role, Williams (pictured above) will be responsible for E&S/specialty business operations, claims, and Nationwide Indemnity. He will join the company on Nov. 8. Williams has nearly 30 years of...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Verisk launches new virtual auditing platform

Data and analytics provider Verisk has announced the launch of PAASvirtual, a new platform for premium virtual auditing. The platform allows insurers to effectively conduct audits digitally. PAASvirtual is a customizable, cloud-based platform that includes more than 50 exclusive forms developed for virtual audits by Verisk’s Premium Audit Advisory Service (PAAS).
COMPUTERS
CNBC

Prices continue to rise—here's what's getting the most expensive

Consumers are paying a little bit more for just about everything than they did a month ago, and significantly more than they did for the same goods in 2020. The consumer price index, which measures changes in how much Americans pay for certain goods and services, rose 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, driven largely by increases in food, shelter and gasoline. Year-over-year, prices increased 5.4%, the largest jump since January 1991.
BUSINESS
AFP

Microsoft shuttering LinkedIn in China as rules tighten

Microsoft on Thursday said it will shut down career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, citing a "challenging operating environment" as Beijing tightens its control over tech firms. "We're... facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China," Shroff said in a blog post.
INTERNET

