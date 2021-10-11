CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man was lying down on Route 12 in Kill Devil Hills when he was fatally struck, police say

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago
KILL DEVIL HILL, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Kill Devil Hills was lying down in the road at the time, police say.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of First Street, police said in a press release.

A gray 2007 Scion and a 1988 BMW 325i were heading north on NC 12 when the driver of the Scion spotted the man lying in the road north of the crosswalk at First Street.

Police say the driver of the Scion was able to swerve to avoid the man, but the BMW driver wasn’t able to move in time. The man suffered injuries to his right leg and the front of his head and was later pronounced dead at Outer Banks Hospital.

The case is still under investigation but police said both drivers were going the posted 35 mph speed limit and alcohol was not a factor. There was overhead lighting in the area. The victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Sudduth at (252) 449-5350.

