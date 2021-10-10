Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham & Halsey, Kiss, Neal Schon, Rush, Eddie Van Halen, The Beach Boys & The Monkees
Ousted Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend backing Halsey on their recent collaboration, “Darling,” from her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. More than a few fans have commented on how the sight of Halsey and Buckingham together was more than a little reminiscent of how he and former bandmate Stevie Nicks appeared over the years when performing the Mac's evergreen, “Landslide.”wvli927.com
