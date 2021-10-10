CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Quick Takes: Lindsey Buckingham & Halsey, Kiss, Neal Schon, Rush, Eddie Van Halen, The Beach Boys & The Monkees

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOusted Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend backing Halsey on their recent collaboration, “Darling,” from her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. More than a few fans have commented on how the sight of Halsey and Buckingham together was more than a little reminiscent of how he and former bandmate Stevie Nicks appeared over the years when performing the Mac's evergreen, “Landslide.”

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Eddie Van Halen died one year ago today

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen‘s death. The legendary guitar virtuoso and Van Halen co-founder died October 6, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He was 65. Eddie and his older brother, Alex, were born in The Netherlands before the Van Halen family moved to Pasadena, California,...
THEATER & DANCE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Eddie Van Halen Brought Excellence — And Joy — To Guitar Playing

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Eddie Van Halen, we look back on our tribute to the guitar icon. Like all rock fans, I was stunned when the news broke of Eddie Van Halen’s death. We knew he was battling cancer, and there were ominous signs over the past few months: there were the bottom-feeding gossip sites who don’t know, or care, about rock and roll, breathlessly reported that he was getting experimental treatments. A more reliable source was David Lee Roth, who cryptically told the New York Times when asked about the chances of another Van Halen tour, “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again… I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
The Whale 99.1 FM

Wolfgang Van Halen ‘Not Okay’ a Year After Eddie’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen paid an emotional tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen, on the first anniversary of his death yesterday. The younger musician said he was “not okay” and doubted he ever would be after the guitar legend’s cancer battle ended at the age of 65. He added that he found it difficult to keep going and asked Eddie to keep watch on him.
CELEBRITIES
hennemusic.com

Pasadena prepares to unveil Eddie Van Halen memorial

A memorial tribute to Eddie Van Halen in his adopted hometown of Pasadena, CA will be unveiled next week, a year after the iconic Van Halen guitarist passed away at the age of 65. The Pasadena Star-News reports Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and fellow council members are expected to unveil...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Joe Piscopo
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Bruce Johnston
Person
Mike Love
Person
Tommy Thayer
Person
Halsey
Person
Stevie Nicks
hennemusic.com

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson issues extended tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has issued a video of “4 Edward With Love”, an extended version of her tribute to Eddie Van Halen, “4 Edward”, in sync with the first anniversary of the passing of the iconic rocker on October 6. Having been on the road with Van Halen a...
MUSIC
reviewjournal.com

Journey’s Neal Schon takes national anthem for Raiders-Bears

Neal Schon is playing Allegiant Stadium for the first time on Saturday. He’s performing for two solid minutes. He wants more. “I want to play here (laughs), longer than just the national anthem,” Schon said, standing near midfield and the Las Vegas Raiders logo. He’d just run through a version (well, several) of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The guitar legend and co-founder of Journey is playing it before Sunday’s Raiders-Bears game.
NFL
loudersound.com

Eddie Van Halen once gifted Mark Tremonti an electric guitar backstage

Mark Tremonti has revealed that he was once gifted an electric guitar backstage by the late Eddie Van Halen. In conversation with our friends over at Guitar World, Tremonti explains that the envy-inspiring encounter transpired following a gig at New York's Madison Square Garden in the late 90s, where the legendary axe-slinger stopped to not only hand over the treasured item, but to also share some advice and give Tremonti a quick peck on the cheek.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Eddie Van Halen: How He Came To America

Eddie Van Halen was one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, but he also might be one of the most fascinating figures in rock history. Back in February 2015, EVH took part in the Smithsonian series “What It Means To Be American.” He sat down for an interview for nearly an hour discussing how he came to America as a young boy and the obstacles he and his brother, Alex, had to overcome as immigrants. Also, you’ll learn how and why he came up with certain playing techniques, which countless guitarists have imitated in years since.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Boys#The Beach Boys The#Ohio State
audacy.com

Top 5 Eddie Van Halen live guitar god moments

From the moment you first heard his virtuosic display of talent on the guitar, Eddie Van Halen had you hooked. The late Van Halen guitarist passed away one year ago on October 6, 2020, making it an opportune time to revisit his masterful guitar work. Eddie may have been best...
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

12 Landmark Eddie Van Halen Shows: First and Last Concerts

Eddie Van Halen was most at home onstage. The six-string virtuoso revolutionized hard-rock guitar with his dizzying two-handed tapping, harmonic squeals and wild dive-bombs. But Van Halen was no mere bedroom shredder. Tantamount to his otherworldly chops was his dynamic stage presence. When you think of Eddie Van Halen now, it's nearly impossible not to picture him flying through the air while doing one of his signature split jumps, megawatt grin plastered across his face.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Eddie Van Halen: one year on, the metal world remembers

It's hard to believe that one year has passed since the death of Eddie Van Halen, but from blowing Sabbath offstage with his band to influencing everyone from Dimebag to Adam D with his playing, Eddie’s impact on the metal world was unlike any other. We asked some of its greatest guitarists to pay tribute, talk about the inspiration they received, and reveal their favourite songs by a true legend.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
MusicRadar.com

"There are no rules" – Eddie Van Halen: the last guitar mag interview

In 2016, then-Total Guitar Editor Stuart Williams visited Eddie Van Halen at his 5150 studios to talk about his EVH brand and his pioneering history as a player and tone-shaper. It was a rare chance to sit down with one of the most important guitarists of all time and he found an icon who was affable, humble and happy to reflect on his legacy.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy