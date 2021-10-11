CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 Best Prop Bets for Rays vs. Red Sox Game 4 of ALDS

By Peter Dewey
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

The Boston Red Sox are a game away from advancing to the ALCS, as they took a 2-1 series lead on the Tampa Bay Rays after a thrilling 13-inning win in Game 3. Boston now has the American League’s best team on the ropes heading into Game 4 at Fenway park with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Will Face Houston Astros In ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — Buckle up. It will once again be the Red Sox and the Astros doing battle for a trip to the World Series. Houston won its ALDS series over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and now will face the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, which Boston won in five games. It will pit Red Sox skipper Alex Cora against his former team, the same team that put all the blame for their 2017 cheating scandal on their former bench coach. It should provide plenty of storylines and juicy quotes...
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Nick Pivetta
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
CBS Boston

Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez Battle In Historic 17-Pitch At-Bat

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After a rough start in Game 1, Eduardo Rodriguez was cruising for the Red Sox in Game 4 against the Rays. With a chance to clinch a trip to the ALCS on the line, Rodriguez retired the first six batters he faced on Monday night at Fenway Park. And then he ran into Austin Meadows. And things slowed down. A lot. Meadows, batting in the seventh spot in Tampa’s lineup, fouled off the first three pitches he saw. Down 0-2 in the count, he then took three straight balls — one up high, two off the plate — to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Alds#Red Sox Game 4#The Boston Red Sox#Alcs#The American League#American League#The Red Sox#Tampa Bay Rays Team Total
fox13news.com

Thousands expected to cheer on Tampa Bay Rays for ALDS games vs. Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in two years, the Tampa Bay Rays will host a playoff game in front of fans Thursday night, with crowds of roughly 30,000 expected to attend. In Game 1 of the American League Division Series Thursday night, the Rays will square off against their American League East opponents the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
NESN

Chris Sale Hopeful Adjustments Will Benefit Red Sox In ALDS Game 2 Vs. Rays

The Red Sox will need a vintage Chris Sale performance Friday night if they want to avoid going into a 2-0 hole against the Rays. Boston dropped Game 1 of the American League Division Series to Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field on Thursday night. Eduardo Rodriguez was unable to get out of the second inning while the team as a whole couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Meadows sitting for Rays in ALDS Game 1 versus Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox. The Rays are sitting the left-handed hitting Meadows against a southpaw, as they did many times throughout the regular season. Randy Arozarena is shifting to left field in place of Meadows and batting leadoff. Manuel Margot is entering the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Arozarena is followed by Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe in Tampa Bay's lineup. The last time the Rays faced Rodriguez in September, they smacked him around for six earned runs and two home runs in just 3 2/3 innings.
MLB
NESN

Here Are Red Sox-Rays Pitching Matchups For First Two Games Of ALDS

The Red Sox are hitting the road to start the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston manager Alex Cora on Wednesday announced which pitchers will be tasked with starting things off on the right foot. Cora said Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Thursday’s...
MLB
NESN

Christian Arroyo Explains Red Sox’s Mindset For ALDS Game 2 Vs. Rays

The Red Sox dropped Game 1 of the American League Division Series to the Tampa Bay Rays as the offense was stymied in a 5-0 shutout. Boston must win Friday’s Game 2 if it wants to prevent an elimination game when the series returns to Fenway Park on Sunday. Even with the pressure on, second baseman Christian Arroyo thinks a calm, cool and collected approach is the best way for the Red Sox to go about things when they try to even the series.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox vs. Rays score: Live updates as divisional foes square off in ALDS Game 1

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox kicked off their American League Division Series matchup on Thursday night at Tropicana Field. Here's how you can watch the series opener between the AL East champs and the Wild Card Game winners. The starting pitching matchup featured two lefties: Boston's Eduardo...
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

161K+
Followers
354K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy