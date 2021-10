Jack Spade disrespected Gully in Heels’ penultimate episode, and you can bet Gully won’t let that slide. Not only did the DWL owner show up unannounced at an FWD show to collect his brother Ace, but he then knocked Gully out in his own ring. “Gully’s obviously a prideful guy that presumably isn’t gonna let Jack get away with that without some sort of vengeance,” series creator Michael Waldron tells TVLine. “It is quite literally a territory war that’s been started right before the DWL heads into the biggest opportunity they’ve ever had. A lot of things are colliding at once...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO