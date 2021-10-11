CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Dual Force revealed and it is coming in 2022

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Dual Force has been announced by Cryptozoic Entertainment, YUKE’s, and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, with the game set to be released in Q3 2022. DC Dual Force is a free to play digital collectible card game in which players will be able to collect cards of DC heroes and villains. As part of the game players will be able to create decks where the synergies of the DC characters can lead to powerful dual combos, that could help turn the tide of a battle.

