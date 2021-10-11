CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Penelope Disick Get a Sweet Lift From Travis Barker During Family Night Out

Travis Barker proved that he is the ultimate spooky season sidekick during another spook-tacular family outing with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. After kicking…

extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
NYLON

Travis Barker Is Throwing A Very Pop-Punk Halloween

Travis Barker is taking a moment from single-handedly leading the current pop-punk renaissance for Gen Z and being a doting boyfriend to Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate one of the most important times of the year: Halloween. More specifically, he’s launching House of Horrors, an exclusive Halloween-weekend show in Los Angeles on October 28.
Popculture

Travis Barker's Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker's rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Kardashian Family After Alleged DM Scandal

Scott Disick still seems close with the Kardashian family following his alleged DM scandal involving his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Early Sunday morning after Kim Kardashian West's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the father of three was spotted attending the show's after-party with Khloe Kardashian on his arm. Scott wore...
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out With Travis Barker In Snakeskin Mini Coat & Boots After ‘SNL’ Spoof

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving their NYC hotel as they made their way to NBC studios on Oct. 14. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have landed in New York City! Kourtney, 42, looked ultra-stylish as she stepped outside of her New York City hotel on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a mini coat-dress with a green snakeskin print. The Slytherin-approved ensemble (for you Harry Potter fans) included two large front pockets and a black belt to cinch the waist, which matched her to-the-knee leather boots with a platform sole.
Kerrang

Travis Barker announces House Of Horrors livestream event for Halloween

Travis Barker has recruited a whole bunch of his pals for a huge new spooky Halloween livestream, House Of Horrors. Travis’ blink-182 bandmate – fresh from beating cancer! – Mark Hoppus is set to perform at the first-of-its-kind PPV, as well as the drummer’s frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, plus Avril Lavigne, blackbear, Iann Dior, jxdn and more.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Date Night With ‘Fave Couples’ Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Family night out! Kim Kardashian may have had to fifth wheel during a recent date, but it doesn’t seem like she minded all that much. “Dinner with my fave couples,” Kim, 40, wrote alongside a photo set of Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, as well as Khloé Kardashian alongside their brother Rob Kardashian on Monday, October 4.
HollywoodLife

Penelope Disick, 9, Is All Ready For Halloween In Cute Goth Girl Costume — Photos

Move over, Harley Quinn: Kourtney Kardashian shared cute new photos of daughter Penelope in a goth girl Halloween costume. Penelope Disick is ready for spooky season, as evidenced by new photos shared by her mom Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder, 42, documented her 9-year-old daughter’s goth girl Halloween costume on Instagram on October 3. And reader, it is very good.
NYLON

Everything You Need to Dress Like Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker This Halloween

We take couples costumes seriously. Halloween is a very important holiday for couples. Whether you’re romantically committed to someone or longtime BFFs, a couples costume is a big deal in any relationship and finding the right one is crucial. Plus, Halloween 2021 marks our first post-lockdown holiday outing, so every costume has to count. If you’re planning to hit the streets with your significant other or partner in crime, who better to go as than Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, also known as Kravis and one of this year’s hottest celebrity couples?
